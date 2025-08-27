“Are we fading again?”: Fans react as viewership numbers emerge from Ryan Blaney’s Daytona win

Fans have reacted to the viewership numbers garnered by the Coke Zero Sugar 400 on Saturday, which saw Ryan Blaney clinch his second victory of the season in an exciting four-wide finish.The Coke Zero Sugar 400 at the Daytona International Speedway was the 26th and the regular season finale to the NASCAR Cup Series. Ryan Blaney put up a spectacular performance under the lights of this 2.5-mile superspeedway, climbing up the ranks out of 13th place over the last few laps to win in one of the most dramatic finishes in the history of Daytona.Blaney narrowly passed Daniel Suarez, Justin Haley, and Cole Custer in a close four-car dash to the finish line, earning the second win of the season and solidifying his position as one of the strongest rivals. Although Ryan Blaney had sealed his place in the playoffs, it also assured that no first-time winners would have a chance at automatic entry into the playoffs, thus saving the place of Alex Bowman and Tyler Reddick in the playoffs.However, Sports Business Journal's Adam Stern recently shared the viewership numbers for the same on X. According to his Tweet, both the ratings for the race and the total viewers fell off from last year's numbers. He wrote:&quot;.@NBC got a 1.76 rating and 3.297 million viewers for Saturday night's Coke Zero Sugar 400 @Daytona, off from a 1.95 and 3.5 million last year. It was still good enough to be the No. 2 sports event of the week on broadcast TV, only trailing the final round of the @TOURChamp.&quot;Replying to this, one of the fans said:&quot;Are we fading again?&quot;Another said:&quot;They missed a great race.&quot;Meanwhile, one penned:&quot;Really? It was such a great race though. NASCAR has truly damaged the brand with all of these gimmicks and Mickey mouse champions.&quot;Another wrote:&quot;What else do we need here folks? That race was the best Daytona race in 15 years!!!! Stop crying and support this sport!&quot;The race was characterized by a wild late-race shuffle in which Ryan Blaney tactically moved Cole Custer to the lead at the right time before gaining a lead in the pack, before making a decisive move on the highest groove. This was his second win of the season, and it emphasized how well Blaney can race using restrictor plates, where the high-speed drafting and positioning play a critical role at Daytona.Ryan Blaney comments on playoff tracks that worry him Ryan Blaney recently spoke about the upcoming NASCAR playoffs, highlighting both the strength of his side, Team Penske, and the challenges presented by certain playoff tracks. Blaney expressed excitement for the playoff races, particularly appreciating the track at Gateway, and emphasized the importance of teamwork and continuous improvement within Penske that has helped them secure a strong second place in the regular-season standings despite seven DNFs. He told Kevin Harvick on NASCAR on FOX:&quot;The only tracks I'd be worried about is like, if you get to Talladega in the round of 8, that's obviously a toss-up. You never know what can happen at the ROVAL in the round of 12. You never know what can happen anywhere. I mean, you can go have a bad week anywhere you go. But I think all the tracks we've really done well at, I think our road course program has gotten way better... Honestly, it's just a matter of kind of going and doing our job and just executing the way that I know this team can do it. And hopefully it's great to have all of our cars in it.&quot; [4:30]Ryan Blaney identified Talladega in the Round of 8 as a particularly unpredictable track where anything can happen, calling it a &quot;toss-up&quot;.