To accommodate Kyle Larson for the All-Star race, NASCAR decided to shift the race start time to 8:30 pm on Sunday. Larson was on his way to the North Wilkesboro Speedway from Indianapolis Motor Speedway after qualifying in 5th place for the Indy 500.

However, if Bubba Wallace's spotter Freddie Kraft is to be believed, NASCAR pushing the race time forward for one driver could set the wrong precedent, as he recently argued on the latest episode of the Door Bumper Clear podcast.

Kraft claimed that while he does not have a problem with NASCAR pushing the time for Larson, to him the "optics of it" didn't look that good.

"You've set a precedent to where are you going to do this for everybody? If Justin Haley is running late, are we going to hold up the race for him or is it just because seems like your most popular guy this week and related to the 500? So it sets a dangerous precedent for me," Kraft described. [26:50]

Kraft further emphasized that he does not have a problem with it and wanted Kyle Larson at NWS for the All-Star race. However, he then pointed to the aspect of the incident that bothered him.

Freddie Kraft on 'the bigger can of worms' NASCAR opened with Kyle Larson All-Star situation

Speaking further on the subject of NASCAR delaying the race for Kyle Larson at NWS, Freddie Kraft pointed to the thing that opened up "a bigger can of worms" for him.

"If Kyle for some reason couldn't be there, the #5 car was just going to be sitting in the garage for the rest of the night because for whatever reason they weren't going to let him run the All-Star race and then they weren't going to let him run the open because they tried to qualify for the All-Star race," Kraft said.

He mentioned how Larson was on track qualifying while everyone else was preparing to start or run the Open. This led Kraft to wonder what decision NASCAR would have made, in a scenario where they were not aware of Larson's schedule

Having said that, Kraft claimed that NASCAR should've let Hendrick Motorsports go ahead with a driver of their choice and have them start at the back of the All-Star race. This is because as per Wallace's spotter, the #5 team earned that opportunity.

Kraft concluded his take by mentioning that he didn't understand why NASCAR was going to make the #5 car sit out the race in case Kyle Larson failed to make it to the North Wilkesboro Speedway in time for the All-Star race.