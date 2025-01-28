“Are you telling us there’s a chance?”: Fans react as Dale Earnhardt Jr. candidly teases his eligibility after NASCAR’s provisional rule

Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s reaction on social media baffled NASCAR fans as the former Cup Series driver teased a possibility of his return to the top tier of stock car racing. Dale Jr. left a comment on NASCAR's latest provisional rule, and the reply enthralled fans on social media.

As per NASCAR, drivers who recently raced in NASCAR (in either of the three national series races), such as Martin Truex Jr. or Jimmie Johnson, can participate in the NASCAR race under the new exemption rule.

The rule states that a "world-class" driver can enter the race without the fear of missing out. Therefore, Johnson or Truex Jr., who participated in NASCAR Cup Series races last year, can seek an entry.

Trending

With that said, Dale Earnhardt Jr. also teased a possibility on the micro-blogging site as he competed in the Xfinity Series last year. He participated in the 2024 Food City 300 in Bristol. Earnhardt Jr. used a meme gif from one of Jim Carrey's movies:

"So you're telling me there's a chance."

Expand Tweet

Dale Jr.'s teasing comment on X could see him make a special appearance in the Cup Series. Fans noticed Junior's comment on NASCAR journalist Jordan Bianchi's post and they flocked to the comment section with replies:

A fan wrote, "Are you telling us there’s a chance?"

Expand Tweet

Another fan wrote, "Don't you dare Dale. You're gonna break the internet!"

Expand Tweet

"Don't give me that hope," wrote another fan expressed with an Avengers gif.

"Dale please stop giving us hope," another fan wrote.

"Do it Dale!!!!! Amy said she’s good with it," another fan wrote.

"Oh imagine the ticket sales if Dale announced he was doing a cup race," wrote a fan.

In one such instance, former NASCAR driver Kasey Kahne will participate in the Cup Series race at Rockingham with Richard Childress Racing.

Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s Dirty Mo Media added more spice to the mix

While Dale Earnhardt Jr. teased the possibility of a return to the top tier of the NASCAR Cup Series race, his social media activity added more spice to the mix. Dale Jr.'s Dirty Mo Media from its X account asked fans to "mark" their calendars.

"Just a friendly reminder: It’s 19 days until the 2025 Daytona 500. There are 384 days until the 2026 Daytona 500. Also only 294 short days to request your open exemption provisional for the 2026 Daytona 500... be sure to mark your calendars," the post wrote.

NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. (88) during the Food City 300 at Bristol Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images

While Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s entry to the NASCAR Cup Series is still a mystery, his team's entry to the 2025 Daytona 500 is not. The 50-year-old's Xfinity Series team, JR Motorsports, will field Justin Allgaier with the #40 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 at Daytona International Speedway in February.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback