Aric Almirola has hilarious reaction to NASCAR qualifying rules for WISE Power 400 at Auto Club Speedway

The NASCAR Wise Power 400 race is set to commence on Sunday, February 27th at the two-mile Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, California.

In preparation for the kick-off of their second race of the season, they have already released a qualifying order that will determine the lineup of Sunday’s event.

Bob Pockrass, a motor journalist for Fox, updated the rules on Twitter, writing:

“Qualifying order based on metric, worst to first, from previous race results, fastest lap & owner pts. For Cup, divided into two groups alternating by metric. Practice groups same as qualifying group. In Cup, top-5 each group in qual to 2nd round. In Xfinity, just one round.”

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Qualifying order based on metric, worst to first, from previous race results, fastest lap & owner pts. For Cup, divided into two groups alternating by metric. Practice groups same as qualifying group. In Cup, top-5 each group in qual to 2nd round. In Xfinity, just one round. Qualifying order based on metric, worst to first, from previous race results, fastest lap & owner pts. For Cup, divided into two groups alternating by metric. Practice groups same as qualifying group. In Cup, top-5 each group in qual to 2nd round. In Xfinity, just one round. https://t.co/IcBIhixoi9

However, Aric Almirola of Stewart-Hass Racing found the rules somewhat funny. In a hilarious reaction while replying to Bob Pockrass on Twitter, Almirola replied with a GIF:

“Our engineers trying to figure out what group we are in and where we will go for Q earlier in the week.”

Aric Almirola @Aric_Almirola @bobpockrass Our engineers trying to figure out what group we are in and where we will go out for Q earlier in the week. @bobpockrass Our engineers trying to figure out what group we are in and where we will go out for Q earlier in the week. https://t.co/etRLumiFkt

According to NASCAR, in the single-car qualifying race, cars will be split into two groups following an odd/even order for the first round. The top-5 fastest cars in each group will proceed to the next round to race for the pole.

The Auto Club Speedway will hold the NASCAR Cup Series after the reduction of covid 19 restrictions

The upcoming Wise Power 400 will be the 32nd NASCAR Cup Series race to be held at the Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, California.

Initially, they held two races, Auto Club Speedway in 2004-2010. Since then, the tracks have held only one event per year.

However, in 2021, the tracks didn’t host any races due to Covid-19 restrictions. The last race was in 2020, where Alex Bowman carried the day and he is hoping to defend the win in the Wise Power 400.

Before NASCAR rebranded it to Wise Power 400, the race was known as Auto Club 400. However, Wise Power 400 might face some challenges due to weather, which may lead to either a delay or the race being postponed.

The event will start with Xfinity Series Production Alliance 300 which will kick off on Saturday, February 26th at 5PM EST. Then the Cup Series, Wise Power 400 will follow on Sunday, February 27th 3:30PM EST.

The entire race will be broadcast on FOX. Fans can look forward to an exciting event.

Edited by Adam Dickson