Aric Almirola opens up about partnering with Josh Berry next season

Aric Almirola, NASCAR Cup Series driver for Stewart-Haas Racing, has recently shed light on the possibility of partnering with Josh Berry for the upcoming season. While he expressed that it would be the plan, Almirola also mentioned that no official decision had been made regarding his return next year.

In a recent interview, Almirola stated:

"The plan would say yes. We'll still wait and see."

This indicates that there are discussions and considerations taking place behind the scenes, but nothing has been set in stone just yet. The uncertainty surrounding his return to racing next season was evident when he replied, "Honestly, I don't know," when asked about it directly.

Comparing the current situation to the previous year, a dubious Almirola said:

"At this time last year, I had a pretty good idea of where things were headed, but right now I'm still just taking it day by day."

Aric Almirola took advantage of his recent off-week to unwind and rejuvenate. He described it as an "awesome off-week," emphasizing the importance of taking a break from the demanding nature of the racing season.

Looking ahead, the 39-year-old expressed his optimism about turning his season around, saying:

"Really enjoyed our week off and looking to turn our season around."

Partnering with Josh Berry next season could hold great promise for Almirola. The collaboration with Berry could offer him a fresh perspective, potentially leading to enhanced performance and results.

However, until an official announcement is made, fans and enthusiasts will have to wait to see how the partnership unfolds. The dynamics between the two, if they do become teammates, could be a fascinating development for the NASCAR community.

The coming months will provide a clearer picture of Aric Almirola's future in NASCAR and whether he will indeed be partnering with Berry for the upcoming season.

In the meantime, he remains focused on the task at hand as he aims to turn his season around and deliver impressive performances on the track. The uncertainty surrounding his return next year only adds to the anticipation surrounding his upcoming races and the potential partnership with Josh Berry.

Aric Almirola ridiculed for still competing in NASCAR

39-year-old Aric Almirola, currently competing in the NASCAR Cup series with Stewart Haas Racing, recently received flak due to his lackluster performances this season.

The statistics speak for themselves, as Almirola has struggled to achieve notable results throughout the season. His presence among the top contenders remains negligible with just one top-10 finish. This lack of success has undoubtedly frustrated both fans and critics alike.

When asked about his future in the aforementioned interview, he said he wasn't sure, which sparked further controversy and brought upon him and his team, a wave of criticism.

Fans argued that Almirola's continued presence in NASCAR was solely due to the sponsor money he brought to the table, rather than his racing abilities.

They accused him of occupying a spot that could be given to other talented drivers who may have a better chance of success. This sentiment intensified when a clip of Aric Almirola's response to the retirement question started circulating, fueling the backlash against him.

It remains to be seen what the future holds for the 39-year-old in NASCAR next season.

