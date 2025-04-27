Aric Almirola sends a crystal-clear message about Katherine Legge’s fault in Talladega wreck

NASCAR driver Aric Almirola weighed in on the late-race incident involving British driver Katherine Legge during the Ag-Pro 300 Xfinity Series race at Talladega Superspeedway. Almirola, who was involved in the crash, defended Legge, saying that she wasn't at fault for her premature exit from the 300-mile event.

Almirola, who was running in 14th place at the time, lost control of his Toyota and made contact with Katherine Legge, who had impressively climbed into 15th on the outside line.

The incident triggered a multi-car crash that also collected Brandon Jones and Jeffrey Earnhardt, adding late-race drama at Talladega. While Jones could continue, the wreck ended the day early for Almirola, Legge and Earnhardt.

Following his exit from the race, Aric Almirola came clean on Katherine Legge's involvement in the crash. In an interview with FOX Sports journalist Bob Pockrass, Almirola said:

"I didn't even look in my mirror as soon as my spotter said clear up, get up, I moved. And I turned across Katherine's nose. So disappointed about that, that we didn't keep ourselves in contention to have a shot at it."

When asked about whether he raced near Legge frequently in the race, the JGR driver responded:

"She didn't do anything wrong at all. She was holding her line and she was there. I turned right across her nose," said Aric Almirola.

Currently piloting the #19 Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing part-time, Almirola brings a wealth of experience from a 16-year career in American stock car racing.

The 41-year-old Florida native has 13 career wins across NASCAR’s top three divisions, including three in the Cup Series. Among his highlights are a victory in the Coke Zero Sugar 400 and a triumph in the NASCAR All-Star Race.

Almirola picked up a win earlier this season at the GOVX 200 at Phoenix Raceway in March. In five races, the #19 driver has earned three podium finishes and a 13th-place result. However, after his early exit from Talladega, Almirola recorded his first finish outside the top 15 this season.

Aric Almirola makes feelings clear after securing Xfinity win for Joe Gibbs at Phoenix

JGR driver Aric Almirola secured an impressive victory at Phoenix Raceway after a hard-fought battle with HMS driver Alex Bowman.

Almirola expressed gratitude for the opportunity to race and 'be a dad and husband' at the same time, a luxury he didn't have during his full-time years in the sport.

"Just really grateful, so fortunate to have this opportunity to do this with Joe Gibbs Racing. ... The work-life balance of racing part-time and these race cars, that every time I get in, I have a chance to win. And then I get to take two or three weeks off, and be a dad and be a husband and be at home," said Almirola.

Despite starting from pole, Bowman finished the GOVX 200 in P2 after trading metal in the final laps of the race with the veteran driver.

