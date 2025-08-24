As Chris Buescher suffers painful playoff miss, Mark Martin wants NASCAR fans attention on old point system with pointed reaction

NASCAR great Mark Martin weighed in with a pointed reaction on his social media—urging fans to take another look at the 2025 points table if it’s determined on the basis of NASCAR’s old championship points system. Martin voiced strong support for old point system after Chris Buescher missed the 2025 playoff season despite a strong, consistent campaign.Buescher, who showcased steady performance throughout the regular season, failed to secure a playoff ticket due to NASCAR’s current win-and-in playoff format, which often leaves consistent but winless drivers on the outside looking in. The RFK Racing driver finished seventh in Saturday’s regular-season finale at Daytona and missed the playoff spot by one spot in the 16-driver playoff field.NASCAR Hall of Famer Mark Martin, himself no stranger to heartbreak under past championship rules, voiced his opinion on X. Martin pointed fans toward the pre-2004 points system, where the season-long championship was determined by accumulated points rather than an elimination-style playoff. His pointed reaction highlighted how, under the old model, Buescher’s consistency would have positioned him much more favorably in the standings.Replying to NASCAR Winston Cup Series Standings’ post, Martin wrote:“This 👇🏻&quot;If the 2025 drivers’ points standing was determined by old points system then Buescher would finish the 26-race regular season at ninth place with 3121 points. He has scored four top-five and 13 top-10 finishes in the first 26 races this season with an average finish of 14.“One round is not a way to determine a championship” - Mark Martin's unfiltered take on the current NASCAR playoff formatThe current elimination-style format has been in place since 2017, and old 10-race Chase era was held from 2004 to 2014.Earlier this month on the &quot;Spake Up Podcast&quot;, Mark Martin expressed that NASCAR’s playoff system doesn’t fairly decide a champion compared to other sports.Sharing his playoff stance, here’s what Martin said (6:23 onwards):“One round is not a way to determine a championship... In all these other sports, you don't have 36 competitors. You don't have 36 teams out there and you're trying to beat this one team and you've got all these other guys in your way. The sport is different. Now, there are people that love the playoffs, but it's not as many as you think.”What do you think about whether NASCAR’s current playoff format truly rewards the best drivers over a full season or not?