NASCAR Cup Series driver Ross Chastain is optimistic about Trackhouse Racing's prospects heading into the 2024 season.

Entering it's fourth season in the Cup Series, Justin Marks-owned Trackhouse Racing continues to expand its arsenal. With a dynamic lineup featuring full-time drivers Ross Chastain in the No. 1, Daniel Suarez in the No. 99, and Shane van Gisbergen on a part-time basis in the No. 91, the team is set to make waves on the track.

As they prepare for the upcoming season, the team's No. 1 Chevrolet driver, Ross Chastain, recently reflected on the team's prospects this season. Speaking to FOX Sports journalist Bob Pockrass, Chastain said:

"I do. Don't need many words. I know my group, I know our processes. As we continue to evolve, we've sustained a second year and we're playing on our third. All we ask for is a chance to contend, a chance to go and compete. As long as we have a chance, I do."

Acknowledging Justin Marks' ambitious vision that extends beyond a traditional Cup team, Chastain added:

"For me Trackhouse has always been something I think of in a lot bigger picture. We are one spoke of that wheel, were one tire of that race car for Trackhouse. Justin (Marks)' vision has always been bigger than just a Cup team, which seems wild to me because that's about as big as my mind can think."

Ross Chastain on new Trackhouse Racing signings for the upcoming season

Heading into the 2024 season, the Justin Marks-owned outfit has added young talent with the inclusion of 17-year-old rising star Connor Zilisch on a multi-year development deal. Additionally, they've secured the services of 2022 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series champion Zane Smith.

Expressing confidence in the team's signings, Ross Chastain said while speaking to Bob Pockrass:

"For the No. 1 and No. 99 this year, nothing changes. We've actually added more people just in-house for us. They're working with Zane (Smith), obviously have a lot of stuff going on outside, out overseas. And then with Connor, a guy I've been training with for over a year on the Chevy program as he races other stuff, just a no-brainer."

Chastain also highlighted the significant signing of Australian Supercars talent Shane van Gisbergen.

Van Gisbergen made his Cup Series debut last season. The 34-year-old Kiwi driver is set to drive for Trackhouse Racing on a part-time basis in the Cup Series. Reflecting on his prospects, Chastain said:

"Obviously we saw Shane (van Gisbergen). I'm excited to watch him just learn America, and learn how stuff works in NASCAR."

Ross Chastain had an impressive 2023 season which saw him win two races in Nashville and Phoenix. He ended the season in 9th position in the Cup Series standings.