“As they say, ‘I want it that way!’”: Jimmie Johnson-LMC driver announces sponsorship with Backstreet Boys for NASCAR Las Vegas race 

NASCAR team Legacy Motor Club (LMC), co-owned by Jimmie Johnson is set to partner with Live Nation and Vibee for the Cup Series this weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The No. 42 Toyota Camry XSE will feature the iconic 90's band, Backstreet Boys as part of the partnership.

The team announced today (March 11), that John Hunter Nemechek will race with the Backstreet Boys-themed car at Sunday's Pennzoil 400. The sponsorship will promote the best-selling boy band of all time, Backstreet Boys' upcoming Las Vegas residency, Into The Millennium.

"I'm beyond excited to have the Backstreet Boys on board our Toyota Camry for Las Vegas. Their music is legendary, and to have them represented on our car is really special. Hopefully, we can put on a great show and take this ride to Victory Lane—because as they say, 'I want it that way!'" Nemechek said in a team release.

NASCAR reporter Joseph Srigley shared the paint scheme for the No. 42 car on X, writing:

"[John Hunter Nemechek] and [Legacy Motor Club] will have sponsorship from The Backstreet Boys at Las Vegas, as part of a deal with Live Nation and Vibee."

The Pennzoil 400 is scheduled to start at 3:30 pm ET on March 16. Meanwhile, The Backstreet Boys' residency begins on July 11, the same day as the release of 'Millennium 2.0,' 25 years after the original album Millennium.

"Looks really cool" - Jimmie Johnson on Backstreet Boys-sponsored Toyota

Jimmie Johnson's Legacy Motor Club fields two full-time cars in the NASCAR Cup Series. John Hunter Nemechek in the No. 42 car has two top-10 finishes so far this season while Erik Jones' (No. 43) best finish was 12th at the season-opening Daytona 500 in February.

The seven-time NASCAR Cup champion also drives for the team in the No. 84 Toyota Camry XSE.

"We're thrilled to work with Live Nation and Vibee, and bring partners known for creating best-in-class fan experiences, to the NASCAR stage. We had successful campaigns with Guns N’ Roses and Creed in the past, and Backstreet Boys will be just as fun. The No. 42 Toyota Camry looks really cool and we can’t wait for fans to see the Backstreet Boys represented on track," said Jimmie Johnson in a statement.

Legacy Motor Club teamed up with rock band Creed for the Daytona 500 last year. Creed sponsored Jimmie Johnson’s No. 84 to promote their Summer of ’99 tour. Guns N’ Roses also partned with the team and Jones sported the band's colors in the No. 43 car at the 2023 Daytona 500.

