“Audition week in and week out”: Chase Briscoe preparing for next season after SHR’s NASCAR exit announcement 

With the news of Stewart-Haas Racing's NASCAR exit confirmed last month, the drivers on the team are now looking for jobs elsewhere, one of them being Chase Briscoe. The former ARCA Menards champion said that he has been auditioning every week hoping to find a new job.

Ever since four-time Cup Series champion Tony Stewart became a co-owner alongside Gene Haas in 2009, Stewart-Haas Racing has amassed 69 wins and two NASCAR Cup Series championships.

The Ford team has two championships on the Xfinity side as well. However, after 16 years of operation in the elite level of stock car racing, the team is shutting down its Cup and Xfinity operations at the end of the current season.

This leaves several SHR drivers, like Chase Briscoe, talking to other teams and performing their best every week to land a new contract. In an interview with SiriusXM NASCAR radio, the driver of the number 14 Ford Mustang Dark Horse reflected on his situation, saying,

"I think the next step is obviously trying to find a job for 2025. I've been trying to talk to as many people as possible and just try to put my name in the hat. Obviously, audition week in and week out on the racetrack as well so just got to perform. That's what you gotta do."

Briscoe hopes to put up back-to-back solid performances every week so that he can race a stock car and perhaps even drive it to the victory lane.

"Everybody wants to win. That's what I need to do on Sundays and even on Saturdays to show that I can be that guy that can get a car and go and race it for you," he explained.

"Last week it wasn't a great audition with where we finished but hopefully this week it will be a little bit different," Briscoe said speaking of his P17 finish last week at the World Wide Technology Raceway.

Chase Briscoe will be seen in action on June 9, 3:30 p.m. ET in the Toyota Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway. The 110-lap event will air live on FOX, with radio updates on PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Ford might retain Chase Briscoe, says NASCAR insider

In a recent episode of 'Door, Bumper, Clear', Brad Keselowski's spotter T.J. Majors explained that Ford might not want to let Chase Briscoe go over to another manufacturer. Majors is well-informed about what's going on in the Ford camp and therefore, revealed that there is a Ford team that could likely sign Briscoe for 2025.

Woods Brother Racing is reportedly not signing Harrison Burton for the upcoming season. Therefore, Burton's #21 car remains in need of a wheelman and, hence, Chase Briscoe might just be the perfect fit.

"I would say (Chase Briscoe) would probably be the guy that I would say is the frontrunner (for Wood Brothers Racing),” Majors opined, as reported by motorsports wire. “I think Ford is not gonna let Briscoe go. Now, if that’s the 21, if that’s maybe an (RFK Racing) car, maybe they’re in the market for a charter."

After running 15 races this year, Chase Briscoe currently sits 14th in the Cup Series driver standings with 358 points to his name. He has five top 10s, one top 5, and has led 12 laps.