"The track definitely changed" - Austin Cindric 'curious' after Ford cars failed to breach top-10 at AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear 400
Tyler Clark
Modified May 17, 2022 02:52 PM IST
Daytona 500 winner Austin Cindric crossed the checkered flag in P11 at Kansas Speedway. The Fords, in general, did not have a strong weekend in the Sunflower State. Despite winning the first race of the season, the Team Penske driver's performances have seesawed throughout the season. Nevertheless, he has achieved one victory, one top-five and two top-ten finishes so far this season.

#NASCAR | @AustinCindric finished P11 to top all #Ford drivers today @kansasspeedway. On to Texas for the All-Star Race. https://t.co/aN6pzPIUzL

Cindric's victory at the start of the season ensured his place in this year's NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs. However, if he is to boost his playoff standings, he will need more successes and stage wins. Thankfully, there are still plenty of races left for him to do this.

While speaking to the media after the race, the Columbus, Ohio native said that he wished he could've had more speed during the race, since the top five were in a league of their own on Sunday. He said:

“I think the biggest thing I’m curious about is I felt like the track definitely changed. We were really strong there at the end of Stage 2. I don’t know if it was due to some of the cleaning of the track or what, but we went from being really solid – maybe just a little bit free – to kind of back to where I was at the beginning of the race, really tight. I wish we would have had a little more speed. I think we had to be perfect to run inside the top five today for sure.”

He further said:

“We had solid execution. Our guys did a great job during the week and getting used to the changes on the team and had to come back from a few issues and, all in all, a solid day. It’s something we needed to get stage points. I wish we could have gotten a top 10 out of it. We just missed out on that, but, overall, a solid effort.”

Cindric will be looking to build on this momentum in Texas.

Austin Cindric heads into the second half of the regular season

NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear 400
With the All-Star Race this weekend, Austin Cindric looks to find a rhythm heading into the Coca-Cola 600 in a few weeks' time. This weekend's race in Texas will be nothing short of thrilling as the top drivers in the NASCAR Cup Series will battle it out at Texas Motor Speedway for 1 million dollars. Austin Cindric will put everything on the line as there are no points, just the big purse of money.

NEXT SUNDAY: The 2022 NASCAR All-Star Race at @TXMotorSpeedway! Coverage begins with RaceDay at 5p ET. @blakeshelton joins us for a LIVE performance at 7p ET.It's all on FS1 and the FOX Sports App» foxs.pt/app https://t.co/iZ8Ujemmck
Austin Cindric currently stands in 16th position in the NASCAR Cup Series standings.

Edited by Anmol Gandhi

