Austin Cindric loses 3 crew members after NASCAR issues suspensions

On Wednesday, NASCAR issued penalties to Team Penske after Austin Cindric’s #2 Ford Mustang lost a wheel during the recently concluded Ambetter 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

Officials handed suspensions to Cindric’s crew chief Jeremy Bullins and crew members Curtis Thompson (rear tire changer) and Patrick Gray (jackman) for the next four races.

On Twitter, motorsports journalist Bob Pockrass confirmed the news and wrote:

“Austin Cindric crew chief Jeremy Bullins and crew members Curtis Thompson (front changer) and Patrick Gray (jack) suspended for four races for wheel coming off at New Hampshire. It came off on pit road, so it's a NASCAR judgment call (and obviously rolled for several boxes).”

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Austin Cindric crew chief Jeremy Bullins and crew members Curtis Thompson (front changer) and Patrick Gray (jack) suspended for four races for wheel coming off at New Hampshire. It came off on pit road, so it's a NASCAR judgment call (and obviously rolled for several boxes). Austin Cindric crew chief Jeremy Bullins and crew members Curtis Thompson (front changer) and Patrick Gray (jack) suspended for four races for wheel coming off at New Hampshire. It came off on pit road, so it's a NASCAR judgment call (and obviously rolled for several boxes).

The suspension falls under Section 8.8.10.4 and 10.5.2.6 in the NASCAR Rule Book, which penalizes teams for the loss or separation of an improperly installed tire/wheel from the vehicle.

The incident took place on pit road during Stage 2 at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway when the left-front wheel came off from Cindric’s #2 Ford. The 23-year-old, however, was able to fix the issue and finish the race at respectful P13.

Watch the video below:

The #2 Team Penske will be without a crew chief and crew members for the next four races at Pocono Raceway, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Michigan International Speedway, and Richmond Raceway. The respective members of the team will be eligible to return on August 21 at the Watkins Glen International.

Team Penske confirmed that they will not be appealing the penalty. Cindric’s team engineer Grant Hutchens will fill Jeremy Bullins’s role for Sunday’s Cup race at Pocono Raceway.

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Cindric team engineer Grant Hutchens is listed as crew chief on the team roster for Pocono, an indication the team won't appeal the penalty. Cindric team engineer Grant Hutchens is listed as crew chief on the team roster for Pocono, an indication the team won't appeal the penalty. Team Penske confirms they won't be appealing the four-race suspensions. twitter.com/bobpockrass/st… Team Penske confirms they won't be appealing the four-race suspensions. twitter.com/bobpockrass/st…

This is the 12th occasion of the 2022 season when a team has been suspended due to tire loss issues on the Next Gen car.

Where does Austin Cindric stand in the Cup Series points table?

Austin Cindric’s unlucky technical problems last Sunday didn’t affect him much in the Cup Series points table. With the thirteenth-place finish adding 24 points to his total, the season has been filled with topsy-turvy for the Columbus, Ohio native so far, despite winning the season-opening Daytona 500.

Since the conclusion of the race, he now stands in 13th place with 489 points in the latest Cup Series standings.

Cindric returns next week to Pocono Raceway for M&M Fan Appreciation 400 on Sunday, July 24, 2022.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far