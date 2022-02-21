"Blaney deserves a better teammate" - Austin Cindric receives hate from NASCAR fans after Daytona 500 win

Austin Cindric became just the second-youngest driver to win the Daytona 500 on Sunday after blocking teammate Ryan Blaney and making contact with Bubba Wallace Jr. as they crossed the start/finish line.

Watch the photo-finish to the Daytona 500 below:

However, some NASCAR fans didn't appreciate the rookie's victory and took to Twitter to share their frustration.

Many did not appreciate his block on teammate Ryan Blaney.

The dramatic finish came after Austin Cindric took the race lead on an overtime restart. Coming off the high-banking of turn four at the 2.5 mile super speedway, Blaney made a move to take the lead, but Cindric went up high to block and made contact, pushing Blaney into the wall. He then made contact with a hard-charging Bubba Wallace Jr. as they crossed the finish line.

Devin Watson @devinwats @NASCAR Are we supposed to congratulate the guy for running the driver who was going to pass him into the wall and then cutting down the track to hit the other driver that was going to pass him? @NASCAR Are we supposed to congratulate the guy for running the driver who was going to pass him into the wall and then cutting down the track to hit the other driver that was going to pass him?

But not everyone, including Ryan Blaney himself, blamed Austin for throwing the block. Winning for Penske seemed to be the priority.

“I’m happy for Roger Penske, winning the 500 on his birthday. I’m happy for Jeremy Bullins and everyone that works on that 2 car. It’s just one of those things. It didn’t work out. We still ended up fourth, but I don’t know another perfect position we could have put ourselves in to win the race. It just didn’t work out.”

Blaney further added:

“I made the decision of I wasn’t gonna make a move until I was 100 percent sure that one of our two cars was gonna win, and one of our two cars were going to win and one of them ended up winning."

Blaney, who led 36 laps, went on to finish the race in fourth place.

Austin Cindric becomes second-youngest Daytona 500 winner

Ryan Blaney helped push his teammate into the history books, as the #2 Penske Ford crossed the start/finish line, making Cindric the second-youngest driver to win the Great American Race.

The youngest driver to win the Daytona 500 is Trevor Bayne, who at the age of 21, took the checkered flag at the Great American Race in 2011. Austin Cindric crossed the start/finish line just 0.036 seconds ahead of Bubba Wallace Jr. to win his first Cup Series race, in the biggest race of the year.

