Austin Cindric reflects on “disappointing” results despite leading majority laps over the first two races

Despite leading the majority of the laps in the first two races of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season, Austin Cindric hasn't finished even within the top five. The Team Penske driver expressed disappointment with the results from the first two races at Daytona and Atlanta.

Austin Cindric has led 106 laps in the season so far, second-best behind teammate Joey Logano who led for 126 laps. Ryan Blaney, meanwhile, only led the field for 23 laps but scored enough points to secure the early top spot in the NASCAR Cup Series standings.

Speaking about driving one of the best cars in the first two races, Cindric admitted failing to bring it home for the team.

“As a team, as Fords, we had the best cars here this weekend. We put ourselves into position to win the race and got used up and into the fence and didn’t win the race. It’s a shame. Two weeks in a row I feel like we have had the car to beat and haven’t done it. One way or another, it is disappointing," Austin Cindric said via Jayski's.

Austin Cindric won the 2025 Duel 2 at Daytona - Source: Imagn

His efforts during the Duel 2 at Daytona earned him a front-row start alongside pole-sitter Chase Briscoe. He led the most laps in the Daytona 500 but Denny Hamlin jumped him on the final lap before getting involved in a last-lap wreck. As a result, the 26-year-old finished eighth in the "Great American Race" behind Ryan Blaney.

Moving to the Atlanta Motor Speedway, Ford, including the three Team Penske drivers, locked out the top five starting positions. Cindric started the race second and led for 47 laps. Unfortunately, the North Carolina native was pushed to the wall with three laps remaining, settling with a P28 finish.

For the upcoming road course race at the Circuit of the Americas, the Team Penske drivers are the favorites again. Cindric scored his best finish at COTA in sixth in 2023 and had five road course wins in the Xfinity Series.

Austin Cindric blames Kyle Larson for disappointing Atlanta finish

Austin Cindric (2) at Atlanta Motor Speedway - Source: Imagn

In a post-race interview at AMS, Austin Cindric blamed Kyle Larson for the disappointing end to his race at Atlanta. He was running second behind Larson on the outside when his rival forced him into the wall before wrecking out of contention.

Cindric argued Larson might've not seen him or heard from the spotter about him running on the outside. He told veteran NASCAR reporter Bob Pockrass (via X):

"I don't know what information he's getting, but obviously my car was on his outside, so it definitely merits conversation."

He also pointed out having one of the fastest cars but falling short of a win, saying:

"So, the abortion is we let a lot of laps and had four the fastest cars in Atlanta and didn't win with one of them."

After the race-ending wreck, Kyle Larson went on to compete for the win but Christopher Bell overtook him on the final lap. Caution ended the race, giving Bell the win (a first on a drafting-style track) ahead of Carson Hocevar and Larson, respectively.

