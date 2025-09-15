Austin Cindric reveals Shane van Gisbergen’s ‘unsolicited’ advice for Supercars debut in Australia

NASCAR Cup Series driver Austin Cindric is all pumped for his upcoming Supercars venture. According to reports, the Team Penske icon will drive the Tickford Mustang at the bp Adelaide Grand Final, the 2025 Repco Supercars Championship finale.However, Cindric wasn’t ready for the completely “unsolicited” text that former Supercars champion Shane van Gisbergen sent him about a month ago. The 27-year-old revealed what it was in a recent episode of the Door Bumper Clear podcast on Dirty Mo Media.It seems that right-foot braking is a must on the Supercars side of things. And nobody knows that better than SVG, a three-time Supercars champion. But perhaps Cindric was hoping for a hello before the advice.“It's funny...there's not too many secrets down there I've also learned,” Austin Cindric told the DBC cast. “Because I woke up about a month ago to a text from SVG, completely unsolicited, 'Hey, if you wanna be any good down there, you gotta right-foot brake!' Okay, like...I'm like okay, well I guess there's no secrets. And second of all, thanks for the advice.”Cindric also revealed that he is already planning on spending a month doing all the prep work for his Supercars outing. That’s exactly how he wants to end the year, following the closure of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season.“It should be a really cool adventure. I'm pretty much spending a month down there after the season's over. It's a super cool opportunity. It's something I've been wanting to do for a very long time,” he added.For now, Austin Cindric’s eyes are on New Hampshire Motor Speedway. The 1.05-mile racetrack in Loudon, New Hampshire, will host next week’s Cup Series race, marking the fourth race of the 2025 playoffs. Cindric will enter the race with a one-point deficit on the cutoff line. If he wins, he will receive an automatic ticket to the Round of 8.Austin Cindric reflects on his fiery debacle at Bristol last weekHolding the final transfer spot in the championship standings, Austin Cindric entered last Sunday’s race at Bristol Motor Speedway with impressive qualifying efforts. He ran in front of half of the field for most of the race, picking valuable stage points.But it all came crashing down when his No. 2 Penske Ford started emitting smoke with only 45 to go in the 500-lap event. As per reports, it was due to the friction from excess rubber building up inside his right front fender.Cindric’s car was adjusted on pit road, and the driver managed to log a P30. Reflecting on his day during a post-race interview, the former Daytona 500 champion said,“Yeah, it's not ideal. I had the fire there, and definitely had a lot of smoke, but huge credit to all my guys behind the wall, over the wall, to be prepared for a situation like that and to only lose five laps.”&quot;We had a great car tonight, and definitely with the long run speed and being able to keep tires on the car, I'm not sure I would have been able to tell you that was going to be the game to start the day, but just proud of the effort, and well earned Sunday off for the 2 car,” Austin Cindric added.Notably, the same issue derailed Josh Berry from the playoff picture earlier that night. But Cindric’s finish was enough as he still had a 10-point advantage over Alex Bowman, who needed to win to get in.