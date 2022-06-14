"That isn’t great to have another first-time winner" - Austin Cindric sees Daniel Suarez's maiden Cup Series victory as the start of 'stacking up' on more wins

Team Penske driver Austin Cindric demonstrated his road racing abilities by posting a P5 finish at the Sonoma Raceway on Sunday. Cindric is not new to Sonoma; he set a new track record and won a Pro World Challenge race at Sonoma Raceway in 2016 while driving a McClaren GT3.

During a post-race interview, the 23-year-old mentioned that the race was a success due to teamwork. He appreciated his crew for believing in him. Furthermore, he congratulated Daniel Suarez on his win and said that he was really happy for him. Austin Cindric said:

“I am really happy for Daniel Suarez. To see a first-time winner, that isn’t great to have another first-time winner on the season and stacking up on those but otherwise, it was a really solid day and to do it in front of Discount Tire and America’s Tire folks who had a bunch of people out here today. It was good to come out of here with a top-five.”

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass I’ve been asking drivers about the potential of 17 winners and Austin Cindric could be on the bubble if there are that many winners. So Cindric knows that his fifth-place finish was big as Daniel Suarez became the 12th winner of the season. I’ve been asking drivers about the potential of 17 winners and Austin Cindric could be on the bubble if there are that many winners. So Cindric knows that his fifth-place finish was big as Daniel Suarez became the 12th winner of the season. https://t.co/SVYTFJFpRV

The Columbus, Ohio native came from deep in the field and put up a great performance on the difficult road circuit. During Stage 3, Cindric broke into the top 10 and began to challenge the leaders. However, he was unable to catch Kevin Harvick in the closing stages of the race and had to settle for a respectable fifth-place finish.

NASCAR @NASCAR A top-five run could be the start of a solid summer stretch for @AustinCindric A top-five run could be the start of a solid summer stretch for @AustinCindric. https://t.co/VXU7lqPPWV

Austin Cindric's performance at the Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway

Austin Cindric started in P25 for the Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway last Sunday and finished in P5. The Team Penske driver experienced some handling issues and made his first scheduled pit stop prior to lap 25 caution.

Cindric finished the first stage in 28th place, thanks to a combination of pit strategies. He restarted in 16th place and pushed his way up to the top ten until crew chief Jeremy Bullins instructed him to go back to pit road.

He finished Stage 2 in P16 after the No. 2 crew chief made minimal changes to his car. On lap 60, he restarted in P10 and was in sixth place before making his final pit stop on lap 80. He was able to move up one place and post his second top-five finish of the season.

Catch Austin Cindric at the Nashville Superspeedway on June 26, 2022.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far