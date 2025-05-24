Austin Cindric speaks out on Roger Penske’s decision to fire his father Tim from IndyCar operations

Austin Cindric addressed the firing of his father, Tim Cindric, from Team Penske. The Ford pilot told the media at Charlotte Motor Speedway that Roger Penske's decision didn't affect him, as the team did a good job of separating personal from racing.
The unforeseen termination stemmed from the violation of technical rules in the IndyCar Series, which forced the #2 (Josef Newgarden) and #12 (Will Power) cars to start at the back of the Indy 500. Cindric Sr. left the team after two decades as team president.
Per an X post by NASCAR Insider Peter Stratta, Austin Cindric is entering this weekend's race without a chip on his shoulder despite his father getting fired from Team Penske on Wednesday (May 21).
“Obviously, what happened in Indy, I'm just much of a fan and spectator, but obviously, when family is involved, right? You got to understand it from both sides,” Cindric said. [0:24]
“From every step of the way, since I started racing for the team in 2018, I feel like myself, my pops, and Roger (Penske), and most involved, I feel like we've done a pretty good job separating personal life and professional life, and I see this as no different,” he added.
The 26-year-old concluded by saying he has nothing but love for his father amid the Indy 500 scandal.
“Racing can be a cruel industry. It can be an incredibly rewarding industry. Past that, it's not something that I have weighing on me heavily for this weekend. And for my pops, I love my dad and it's kind of all I have to say on it.”
Apart from Tim Cindric, Roger Penske relieved Ron Ruzewski and Kyle Moyer from their executive roles. Ruzewski served as the team's IndyCar managing director, while Moyer assumed the general manager position.
As for Austin Cindric, he remains one of the three full-time drivers in Team Penske's NASCAR Cup Series operations. He drives the #2 Ford Mustang alongside Ryan Blaney and defending series champion Joey Logano.
His race at Charlotte Motor Speedway is happening on Sunday (May 25). The Coca-Cola 600 will commence at 6:00 p.m. ET after the Indy 500, where Team Penske's Josef Newgarden is the defending race winner.
“It’s been an amazing ride”: Austin Cindric's father on dismissal from Team Penske
Austin Cindric's father, Tim Cindric, shared his thoughts on leaving Team Penske after over two decades in the executive department. The ex-team president thought his time with the team was amazing before subtly denying the accusation of violating the technical rules.
Tim Cindric wrote on X:
"It’s been an amazing ride! While my conscience remains clear through all of the noise and accusations, I’m grateful to have so many great people to draw strength from in times like this. Still standing tall!"
The violation was against the INDYCAR Rule 14.7.8.16, which stated that the two Team Penske cars had an unapproved body fit on their rear attenuator. Roger Penske fired the three executives to protect the integrity of the sport, but he admitted to feeling gutted over the decision.
