Austin Dillon addresses succeeding Richard Childress at RCR in future

Austin Dillon has come clean on potentially succeeding Richard Childress at RCR in the future. Fresh off his redemption win at Richmond, Dillon was asked by Dale Earnhardt Jr. whether he hoped to be at the helm of his grandfather's team for decades to come.

Dillon admitted that heading the team has been a dream of his. He claimed that he has known Welcome, the area where RCR is based, all his life. The #3 driver said that he loved the passion the people at RCR have for the organization, expressing his joy over his younger brother, Ty Dillon's, 'coming along.'

"I think what my grandfather's biggest fear is that or regret is his time with family because he has been so committed to RCR in the business that is what he has put all his focus and effort in and we love him for that. He's been a rock and like an Elvis of the garage for so long. He's the one owner that you're going to see every weekend standing on a top of a trailer and inside the inner workings constantly.

"That's just who he is and and who he's always been committed to. I think his worry of turning over that position to Ty and I would be he knows the sacrifices he had to make and I don't know if he really wants us to have that burden a little bit. It's a great thing, but it's a timeconsuming position to be run well," Austin Dillon described.

Dillon added that the way he looked at it was that he and Ty could bring their families one day and introduce them to 'this wonderful life' that they have at RCR. Dillon admitted that it's 'a tough life,' but it also has some great elements.

Austin Dillon opens up on last season's Richmond penalty deeply affecting Richard Childress

Richard Childress founded RCR in 1981 after retiring from his driving career. He signed Dale Earnhardt Sr. for one year, after which Earnhardt returned to the #3 car in 1984. Since then, Childress and Earnhardt had tasted incredible success in NASCAR, winning six championships along the way.

Today, RCR is one of the most successful and iconic organizations in NASCAR with 260 races win across the three series. And as per Austin Dillon, his grandfather was 'fired up' for more, even at this age.

"RC is is still fired up at at 80. He sees the writing on the wall and I think he's starting to stay home a couple more times a year," Dillon said.

Having said that, the RCR driver shared that his winning at Richmond was something he hoped would clear Childress' grievances. Last season, Austin Dillon's Richmond win came under scrutiny, and he was eventually penalized by NASCAR for his on-track conduct.

Dillon was stripped of his playoff berth while keeping his win. A year later, at the same racetrack, the #3 driver was once again in the victory lane, this time without any controversy.

Talking to Dale Earnhardt Jr., Dillon claimed that last season's penalty 'really burned' Richard Childress.

"He felt like he was betrayed or whatever it may be. And he's one of those guys man when you get him when he's like that he's hard to pull out of that. You know he's old school and when you've done him wrong it's hard for him to kind of forgive and forget," he explained, via the aforementioned source.

However, with him winning once again at Richmond, Austin Dillon hoped his win 'clears' last season's wrongs in Richard Childress' heart.

