"You need to stay aggressive" - Austin Dillon aiming to maximize more points at NASCAR Kansas race this weekend

Richard Childress Racing driver Austin Dillon will team up this weekend with Get Bioethanol to pilot the #3 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 at Kansas Speedway on Sunday, September 11th. Dillon is among the drivers competing for the championship after qualifying for the Round of 16.

A last-minute win at Daytona earned him a playoff spot, with the race marking the last NASCAR regular season event. His latest victory marked the 4th win of his career.

NASCAR Wallpapers @nascarwallpaper



Dillon was the final driver secured in the 16) Austin Dillon (2005 pts)Dillon was the final driver secured in the #NASCARPlayoffs after he survived the carnage and won the regular season finale at Daytona 16) Austin Dillon (2005 pts)Dillon was the final driver secured in the #NASCARPlayoffs after he survived the carnage and won the regular season finale at Daytona https://t.co/uVJpjaniWs

Heading into the second playoff race this weekend in Kansas, one of his strategies is to stay aggressive to make it to the next stage. In a media interview, Austin Dillon cited that they will maximize more points by being aggressive and placing the #3 Chevy in a better position. He said:

“If anything, I’ve learned with 15 winners that you need to stay aggressive. I talked to the guys about it the other day. Some of the strategy calls we made over the last couple of weeks we probably wouldn’t have done it if we were racing for points.”

He added:

“We maximize more points by being aggressive on strategy and putting ourselves in better position. So, I don’t think a whole lot is going to change. We’ll monitor where everybody is running during the race and go from there. I believe we should stay on the same strategy path that we’ve been on.”

Matt Weaver @MattWeaverRA Austin Dillon finished 17th and "really wanted more than that," and wants to show more speed even though they avoided any major points losses like some other playoff contenders. Austin Dillon finished 17th and "really wanted more than that," and wants to show more speed even though they avoided any major points losses like some other playoff contenders. https://t.co/We53KYTCCW

Austin Dillon was the last driver remaining in RCR to join the playoffs since Tyler Reddick had already booked his space earlier. The playoffs took off last weekend at Darlington, where he ended the day with a top 20 finish, finishing 17th. Having acquired a spot in the playoffs, Dillon is confident in the playoffs' tracks and believes he’ll deliver the championship to RCR.

Austin Dillon must win the Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway to advance to the Round of 12

After last weekend’s race at Darlington, Austin Dillon will now enter Kansas sitting 14th on the playoffs grid at 2025, two points behind Austin Cindric, who sits 13th. Currently, NASCAR’s Round of 16 has only two races before the season proceeds to Round of 12.

Sitting below the Round of 12 cutline shows that Dillon still has a long way to go to clinch the 2022 Championship. Despite that, his team still has a shot at carrying the championship as his teammate Tyler Reddick sits 5th in the playoff standings.

To book a spot in the Round of 12, Dillon’s best shot is winning the Kansas race and having a good run next weekend at Bristol. Since last year, Dillon has scored two top 10 finishes at Kansas Speedway and one top 15 finish mid-this year.

Arriving in Kansas with a P17 finish, the able grandson of Richard Childress will be battling for points at Kansas. This is not the first time he’s participated in the playoffs, and according to him, he has learned in his past playoffs that every position matters.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Anurag C