"You just have to be aggressive" - Austin Dillon aims to have a perfect day at Indy this weekend

Austin Dillon is already set to head to Speedway, Indiana, for a fully packed racing weekend at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The Richard Childress Racing driver will kick off his racing weekend on Saturday, behind the wheel of the #68 Chevrolet Camaro for Brandonbilt Motorsports, filling in for Brandon Brown. The latter will be driving the #47 for Mike Harmon Racing. Saturday’s Xfinity race will mark Dillon's second Xfinity start of the season and his 151th career start.

Austin Konenski @AustinKonenski Austin Dillon will drive the No. 68 car for Brandonbilt Motorsports in this weekend's NASCAR Xfinity Series race at the Indianapolis Road Course.



Dillon's last event was on May 28th when he crashed out for a 31st-place finish at Charlotte. Austin Dillon will drive the No. 68 car for Brandonbilt Motorsports in this weekend's NASCAR Xfinity Series race at the Indianapolis Road Course.Dillon's last event was on May 28th when he crashed out for a 31st-place finish at Charlotte.

After the Xfinity race, Dillon will pilot his #3 BETMGM Chevrolet Camaro for Richard Childress Racing in Sunday’s Verizon 200 at the Brickyard, where he will be turning laps for his fourth road course race of the season. Dillon, who sits below the playoffs cutline, will be working hard to win a playoff ticket. Winning the Xfinity race will be a plus, but winning the Cup race will be a game changer as the regular season only has five races to go.

According to Austin Dillon, aggressiveness is one of his strategies to make it to the playoffs this weekend. He is the only driver in Richard Childress Racing who hasn’t made it to the playoffs since Tyler Reddick recently booked his spot. The 32-year-old driver believes the aggressive strategy might work out if he and his crew team can do their work accordingly.

In a media interaction, Austin Dillon said:

“You just have to be aggressive. With the number of winners this season, we’re going to have to win to make it into the NASCAR Playoffs. This Richard Childress Racing team is strong, and I know we can get the job done. Things have to line up and we have to have a perfect day in order to get to Victory Lane. That means I have to do my job, the pit crew has to do their job and the strategy has to play out.”

For the last three road courses Dillon’s best finish has been P10 at the Circuit of the Americas. He went on to score a P11 finish at Sonoma and eventually ended up recording a disappointing finish at Road America, where he placed P31. Even apart from the road course races, Austin Dillon has been an average performer, scoring in the top-20s in most races. In his 22 starts this season, he has recorded eight top-ten finishes, including two runners-up finishes.

Austin Dillon's aggressive move against Brad Keselowski in New Hampshire

On-track aggressiveness is among the strategies that make the race more thrilling. However, it’s also a strategy that leads to chaotic races. The race in New Hampshire was one of the most chaotic races of the season due to over-aggressiveness.

Austin Dillon recently made an aggressive move against Brad Keselowski in New Hampshire, and the two ended up making contact that followed a dramatic wreck, though no one sustained serious injuries. The two have been in on-track contact, and according to Dillon, he didn’t like how Keselowski raced him.

ash @mdrnlifeisrbsh I just witnessed history without even knowing it. And last week I got to see Brad and Austin Dillon bully each other in person. I did not think either of these races would turn out this interesting lmao I just witnessed history without even knowing it. And last week I got to see Brad and Austin Dillon bully each other in person. I did not think either of these races would turn out this interesting lmao

It will be interesting to see how the dynamic between these two drivers unfolds in the next five races.

