"I just don’t like the way certain people race me" - Austin Dillon on crash with Brad Keselowski at New Hampshire Motor Speedway

Austin Dillon concluded his racing weekend at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in a controversial manner following dramatic contact with RFK Racing's Brad Keselowski. Dillon finished 23rd after a long day trying to secure his first win of the season. Meanwhile, Keselowski managed to drive his #6 Kohler Generator Ford Mustang to a top 10 finish, taking seventh place.

The drama between Dillon and Keselowski began late in stage 2 after Kyle Busch spun, attracting caution. After a caution, Dillon was running in the inner lane while Keselowski was sitting in the outer lane.

Dillon left his lane and intentionally made contact with Keselowski, who didn’t hesitate to retaliate as he turned to Dillon and smacked him harder. The two then battled for seconds racing door-to-door in Turn 4, and Keselowski was looking for a chance to spin Dillon, but he managed to come out of the incident strong.

In a post-race interview, the Richard Childress Racing driver stated that he isn’t impressed with how certain drivers race him. Austin Dillon said:

“You guys saw it, right, it’s just hard racing, I guess. We’ve gone at it a couple of times the last two years; one time, I hit really hard. I just don’t like the way certain people race me, and it’s probably not the right way to do it under caution.”

After the race, the two took a different approach to their feud. Keselowski, on his side, cited that he would talk to Dillon personally. Dillon, however, claimed he doesn’t want any conversation with Keselowski, meaning we might be seeing more of these wrecks between the two drivers since it isn’t the first time they are racing each other that hard.

Austin Dillon avenged himself at New Hampshire Motor Speedway after an incident at Michigan International Speedway last year

Austin Dillon and Brad Keselowski have a record of wrecking each other. After their clash at last year’s August race at Michigan International Speedway, the two were at it again. During the earlier incident, the two drivers were side drafted before Keselowski made contact with Dillon’s right rear making his #3 Chevrolet Camaro hit the outer wall hard before spinning and ending his day on the spot. Following the incident, Keselowski immediately apologized over his radio for the wreck.

It seems Dillon hasn’t moved past the incident, however, and he’s still looking for payback. With the #3 driver declining talks from the #6, it seems the show is still on and more wrecks are expected.

After posting a DNF in Atlanta, New Hampshire had another disappointing weekend for Dillon. He is among the drivers who won’t be seeing the playoffs if he doesn’t secure a win in the next six races. He’s currently 20th in drivers’ standing with 421 points.

