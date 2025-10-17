Austin Dillon discloses why RCR hired Justin Allgaier’s crew chief for Kyle Busch’s 2026 season

NASCAR Cup Series driver Austin Dillon revealed why Richard Childress Racing hired Jim Pohlman as the new crew chief for his teammate, Kyle Busch, for the 2026 season. Pohlman is a proven championship-winning crew chief, leading JR Motorsports driver Justin Allgaier to the 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series championship.Dillon’s comments surfaced during his recent interview with SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. With Busch’s former crew chief, Randall Burnett, moving to Trackhouse Racing with Connor Zilisch, Andy Street has been appointed as the interim crew chief for the two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion.“We interviewed some of the guys here at RCR, and Jim's name came to the front because mostly the guys that are there, we needed them in the positions they were in,” Austin Dillon said of the shakeup. “We got thin at certain areas at RCR, and we're trying to build those areas back up.”“We've got strong guys, but we have to build those up and get our engineering a little bit better before we can really look inside to make a crew chief hire,” Dillon continued. “And Jim's experience and his familiarity, I feel like, with RCR probably gave him an inside track, and then his success with Justin (Allgaier) and everything they've done at JR Motorsports.”Unlike Kyle Busch, who has been winless since June 2023, Austin Dillon made the playoffs this season with his win at Richmond Raceway in August. He sits 15th in the Cup Series driver standings with 2104 points to his name.Busch, on the other hand, is ranked 22nd with 663 points. 33 races into the season, the Las Vegas native has amassed nine top-10s and a pair of top fives. He can still compete for a win over the next few weeks, leading to the Championship 4 at Phoenix on November 2.Next up for the Richard Childress Racing teammates is the YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway. Scheduled for this Sunday, October 19, the 188-lap event will be televised on USA (2 pm ET onwards) with live radio updates on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, Channel 90.When Austin Dillon apologized for wrecking his brother Ty Dillon at WWTAustin Dillon was the only driver from the RCR camp who entered the NASCAR Cup Series playoff race at World Wide Technology Raceway as a championship contender. So the stakes were high. Furthermore, he was eight points below the cutline at the time.So he needed to overcome the deficit.However, Dillon faced issues with the balance of his car, much like Kyle Busch. As quoted by Dalton Hopkins of Frontstretch.com (via X), the driver radioed to his team,“Quit telling me how to drive! I'm driving a piece of shit, I can't do anything with it!&quot;Dillon, who started 15th, fell to 27 in no time and then deep into the 30s. He and his brother, Ty Dillon, were the last two drivers on the lead lap in the middle of Stage 2, so they battled it out. But the elder Dillon got loose and nudged Ty Dillon’s No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevy Camaro, which spun from the impact. The Dillon brothers were battling for 32nd a the time.“I got to apologize to Ty and Kaulig,&quot; said Austin Dillon after the race. &quot;If I want to spin out under anybody, it ain't him. It's any of these other cats I would have rather done that too. I felt like an idiot doing that. Our cars were just terrible. We had no grip on entry.&quot;Dillon fell out of the playoff picture that day. And with that, Richard Childress Racing’s bid for the 2025 championship came to an end.