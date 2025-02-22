Austin Dillon drops 3-word verdict for the No. 3 RCR car ahead of the Atlanta practice and qualifying event

Austin Dillon showcased his #3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet ahead of the Ambetter Health 400 at the Atlanta Motor Speedway. Ambetter Health 400 will be the second race of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series championship.

After a tough start to the season at the Daytona International Speedway, Dillon is set to return for the second round of the Cup Series championship. Last year was rather difficult for the #3 Chevy driver and Richard Childress Racing, as they struggled to keep up with their competitors. Heading into 2025, the drivers are looking forward to competing better in the championship and grabbing victories.

As NASCAR heads into Atlanta Motor Speedway, Dillon shared a three-word verdict on his Get Bioethanol Chevy as he shared stunning pictures of the car being prepared to run in the qualifying session.

"She’s a beauty," Dillon wrote on social media.

As mentioned, Dillon faced a tough campaign along with his teammate Kyle Busch. Busch failed to win a race for the first time in 19 seasons. Although Dillon did win at Richmond, he wasn't given the flag to the playoffs because he evidently crashed out the leaders to take the checkered flag.

This left both RCR cars out of the top 16 last year.

Austin Dillon on RCR's performance considering Kyle Busch's position in the team

Kyle Busch joined Richard Childress Racing in the 2023 season and clinched three victories, continuing his competitive campaign with the team. However, as mentioned, last year was very tough for the team. Although he was close to winning races on multiple occasions, Busch couldn't keep his streak up and failed to win a race for the first time in 19 consecutive seasons.

This was a major hit for the team. Dillon while reviewing their performance, mentioned that the team needs to deliver the maximum to help Busch win this season.

"For us at RCR, we just have to put maximum effort in every week to deliver the best product, and that’s the best we can do. Try and give maximum effort every weekend, put him in the best position we can, and we’ll see where all the chips fall at the end. But I think he’s enjoyed his time at RCR and wants to be at this organization to the end, I hope," Dillon said via Bob Pockrass on FOX Sports (2:17 onwards).

The Daytona 500 ended rather early for Busch earlier last week as he was a part of the multi-car wreck on lap 186.

