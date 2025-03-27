Austin Dillon gets real on his timeline for stepping into his future boss era at RCR

Austin Dillon recently addressed the next step of his career in NASCAR, and it is not a switch to a different team. Dillon is quite interested in getting into a leadership role at Richard Childress Racing once his racing career is over, and stated that he would be ready to take charge when the time comes.

Ad

Dillon currently races for Richard Childress Racing in the NASCAR Cup Series. He drives the famous #3 Chevrolet entry for RCR, the team that belongs to his grandfather, Richard Childress. Additionally, he is the son of Mike Dillon, a former racing driver and the current general manager of Richard Childress Racing.

Dillon, who is also the elder brother of Ty Dillon, made his debut in NASCAR for his grandfather's team, RCR. Therefore, one could argue that Dillon might stay back with RCR even after his racing career ends. Interestingly, this was something Dillon admitted in his latest interview.

Ad

Trending

Dillon sat with The Athletic's Jeff Gluck, where he answered the customary 12 questions. In one of the questions, the #3 driver was asked if he was willing to take charge of Richard Childress Racing as a boss. Replying to this, he said:

"When I have exhausted all efforts and the success hasn’t come with it and the right person is there to pick up the weight and I can successfully help the company in a better way at RCR. When that time comes, I’ll be ready for it, and I’ll try and make us as competitive as I can, always."

Ad

Dillon is currently racing in his 14th Cup Series season. He debuted with the 2011 Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas, and his last race was the 2025 Straight Talk Wireless 400 at Homestead. During this time, he has participated in 408 races, racking up five wins, six pole positions, and 80 Top 10s.

Austin Dillon revealed what people gets 'wrong' about him

During the interview with Jeff Gluck, Austin Dillon also addressed common misconceptions about himself. Speaking about this, the RCR driver stated that people often misinterpret his privileged background. Here's what he said:

Ad

"The comments a long time ago, the “silver spoon” stuff, I would say that’s incorrect. But I try not to think about what people don’t like about me. Get to know me and then let’s talk."

NASCAR Cup Series driver Austin Dillon (3) of Richard Childress Racing during practice for the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Keeping aside the critics, it's true that Austin Dillon indeed belongs to one of the most renowned, successful, and powerful families of NASCAR — the Childress family.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback