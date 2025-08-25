Austin Dillon highlights how NASCAR’s potential Cup driver decision could be a win for the sponsors

As of today, NASCAR Cup Series drivers like Austin Dillon and Kyle Busch are limited to participating in five Xfinity Series races each year. But if that limit is increased to 10, Dillon thinks it would be better for the sponsors.During a recent interview with SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, Dillon explained his stance. The way he saw it, a sponsor would be more inclined to invest in a Cup Series driver if they could run 10 races rather than just five. Dillon would be up for it at least, and so would Busch, his Richard Childress Racing teammate.“I know it's very interesting from the CW standpoint,” Austin Dillon explained. “Their ratings have been very good, and more and more partners would probably be interested if we can get a 5-10 race schedule out there for Cup guys.” (0:10 onwards)“It would be easier to sell a sponsor on 10 races than 5, maybe, and you can pair them together, and that makes more sense. If you get 10 and 10...you could put together 20 between myself and Kyle Busch. I know Kyle would be all about it,” he added.Austin Dillon, a Cup Series regular, ran his first Xfinity Series race since 2023 for Richard Childress Racing at Charlotte Motor Speedway back in May. And that was all. He was not scheduled to run another Xfinity race during the 2025 season.But it changed when Richard Childress put him behind the wheel of the No. 21 Chevy at Iowa Speedway. This change occurred after NASCAR suspended its original driver, Austin Hill, for right-hooking Aric Almirola at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.Austin Dillon reveals his grandfather Richard Childress’ “biggest regret” amid team takeover rumorsSince its inception in 1969, Richard Childress Racing has been managed and overseen by Richard Childress. He has seen his drivers amass six championships for his team. However, he turns 80 next month. Could that mean Austin Dillon or his brother Ty Dillon would take the reins from the automotive tycoon?Well, Dillon would love to take over when he is ready. Speaking about it with Dale Earnhardt Jr. on the Dale Jr. Download, the former Daytona 500 winner said,“Definitely, I hope that and it’s a dream of mine. I’ve come across the railroad tracks here in Welcome for my entire life. It’s really all I know.”“I think what my grandfather’s biggest fear or regret is his time with family. He has been so committed to RCR and the business. That is what he has put all his focus and effort in, and we love him for that,” he added.For now, Austin Dillon will prepare for his upcoming race at Darlington Raceway. It’s also the inaugural race of the 2025 playoffs, so, needless to say, the hype is unreal. Fans can watch the race on USA (Sunday, August 31, 6 pm ET) or listen to live radio updates on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.