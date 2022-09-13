"We’ve given ourselves a good shot" - Austin Dillon hopeful of making it to Round of 12 after P14 finish at NASCAR Kansas race

Austin Dillon was among the Cup Series drivers competing for a victory at Kansas Speedway. Dillon piloted his #3 Get Bioethanol Camaro ZL1 around the 1.5-mile track, securing the 14th position after starting in the 11th position.

Laps on the track were not that easy, but according to Dillon, he fought very hard and hoped to have a good shot at the track. Despite the hardships on the track, he applauded his team for the job well done that helped him get to the position.

Next weekend, September 17, all NASCAR drivers will be heading to Bristol Speedway for the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs Round of 16 Elimination Race. The Richard Childress Racing driver is below the cutline, which means he is outside the transfer spot.

Speaking to the media after the race about how to battle back for the next round since he is below the cutline, Austin Dillon stated that:

"Yeah, for sure. Bristol is going to be wild, and anything can happen. We’ve given ourselves a good shot. Nobody knows what to expect when we get there, but it’s a long race. If you’re there at the end of the day, you’ve got a good shot to make it."

He added that the way he has fought in all the other years would be the same at Bristol Motor Speedway. Dillon entered the playoffs after winning at Daytona International Speedway. With only one win in the playoffs entering the first round, this might not be enough.

Austin Dillon's performance at Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway

Austin Dillion has performed well in the past few races. In Kansas, he faced some challenges where he struggled hard to achieve playoff 14th place, which was a frustrating day. Austin Dillon is below the playoff cutline and is joined by other drivers who will see elimination if they do not win at Bristol. Drivers include Kevin Harvick, Kyle Busch, and Chase Briscoe.

At stage one, crew chief Justin Alexander put Austin Dillon on pit road under caution for a two-tire stop, with Dillon gaining 17 positions on pit road to finish first off pit road. Dillon managed to finish 10th at that stage. At the end of stage two, Dillon finished at position 19.

Dillon is determined to work hard to take the victory so as to advance to the next round. The Round of 16 of the NASCAR Playoffs will conclude next weekend at Bristol. Saturday's live broadcast will start at 7:30 p.m. ET on the USA Network, with FuboTV streaming available.

