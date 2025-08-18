Austin Dillon makes emotions known after redeeming his 2024 NASCAR playoffs fate

By Sabyasachi Biswas
Published Aug 18, 2025 03:48 GMT
NASCAR: NASCAR Cup Series Race at Richmond - Source: Imagn
Austin Dillon (3) celebrates in victory lane after winning the Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway. - Source: Imagn

Austin Dillon shared his thoughts after claiming the victory at the Cup Series race, the Cook Out 400 at the Richmond Raceway on Saturday, August 16. In doing so, the Richard Childress Racing driver qualified for the 2025 NASCAR playoffs and redeemed his 2024 fate.

Dillon, interestingly, won the 2024 Cookout 400 at the same track and qualified for the playoffs. However, he lost his right to compete in the playoffs after NASCAR stripped him of his playoff berth as he made contact with Joey Logano and Denny Hamlin while he was on his way to the finish line.

Almost a year later, Dillon redeemed his fate as the RCR star emerged victorious again at Richmond Raceway, the same track he won last year. After claiming the victory, here's what Dillon said via SiriusXM NASCAR Radio:

"Feels amazing. I just got to thank the good Lord above for blessing us with a clean race today and it it's definitely the redemption of coming back here and being able to do it like we did it last year. Felt really amazing."
"I didn't know if we had the car capable of doing it, but we just stayed the course and the guys did a great job... Our pit crew did a very good job at the end of the race. Just keeping us out front and man, uh, managed our tires well," Dillon added about the race.
The #3 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 driver started his race from 11th place and improved to fourth place by the end of Stage 1. He remained at the same place in Stage 2. In the final stage, Dillon made some moves to navigate his way to the race victory.

Austin Dillon came home ahead of Hendrick Motorsports' Alex Bowman, as the #3 driver led 103 laps, and came home 2.471 seconds ahead. Ryan Blaney finished the race in third, ahead of Joey Logano and Austin Cindric. Kyle Larson, Daniel Suarez, Josh Berry, Brad Keselowski, and Denny Hamlin completed the top 10.

Austin Dillon wants to help his teammate Kyle Busch win at Daytona

Kyle Busch (8) and driver Austin Dillon (3) race for position during the Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway - Source: Imagn
Kyle Busch (8) and driver Austin Dillon (3) race for position during the Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway - Source: Imagn

As NASCAR moves to Daytona next weekend for the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at the Daytona International Speedway, Austin Dillon reveals that he wants to help his teammate, Kyle Busch. Busch, who drives the #8 car for Richard Childress Racing, is yet to win a race this season and qualify for the playoffs.

Speaking about this in the post-race interview, here's what the RCR driver said:

"What we need to do is get the No. 8 car in. So I'll probably be a good wingman next week. And then uh we'll go to work."

Kyle Busch, the two-time Cup Series champion, has not won a race since 2023. His last win came at the Enjoy Illinois 300 at Gateway, and he remained winless in 2024.

