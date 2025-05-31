Austin Dillon makes his stance clear on having Kyle Busch as his NASCAR teammate

Just recently, NASCAR driver Austin Dillon was asked about how Kyle Busch is as a teammate. They have been teammates at Richard Childress Racing for the past few years. Notably, the organization plans to stay a two-car team for the foreseeable future.

Ad

Dillon currently drives the No. 3 car, a number that was made famous by the legendary Dale Earnhardt Sr. Dillon has been around since 2009, back when he was a development driver for RCR. Busch, on the other hand, joined in 2023. He drives the No. 8 Chevy ZL1 full time for the team.

Speaking of Busch’s nature as a teammate, Dillon said (via Speedway Digest),

“I feel like Kyle Busch gives you what you expect, which is that he's a hard worker. He's fiery. He wants the best for the cars. He wants to get to victory lane constantly and will push everyone to figure out how to make that happen, even himself on the track.”

Ad

Trending

On Mondays, Busch and Dillon need to be at the RCR building in North Carolina. According to Dillon, Busch is always helping during team debriefs. He asks good questions at the right time and often shares insights on how to make one’s car better.

“From that standpoint, you couldn't ask for a more helpful teammate when it comes to his knowledge of the game and what he is providing from an informational standpoint,” Dillon added.

Ad

Kyle Busch is vying for his maiden win of the season, also his fourth for Richard Childress Racing. He has been winless since June 4, 2023. That’s when he won the Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway.

Meanwhile, Dillon’s latest victory came more recently. On August 11, 2024, he won a points race at Richmond, holding off veterans like Denny Hamlin and Joey Logano. The win was controversial and didn’t land him a spot in the playoffs.

Ad

Kyle Busch sends a message to his NASCAR boss after 2026 confirmation

Kyle Busch is locked in as the driver of the No. 8 Chevy Camaro for another year. Richard Childress Racing will have him around throughout the remainder of 2025 and the entire 2026 season.

A week back, when the drivers were in Charlotte for the 66th running of the Coca-Cola 600, Kyle Busch appeared in an interview at the media center at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Reflecting on the newly signed contract, the two-time Cup Series champion said,

Ad

"I really want to give thanks to Richard and Judy (Childress) and everyone at RCR for another opportunity to be able to go back and drive the 8 car for next season."

“We have certainly had our battles. It's been fun, but yet challenging. It definitely isn't easy. This sport is very, very tough, very, very close and challenging. Being able to score those wins and compete for those each and every week … we know those areas in which we can improve both behind the wheel, on pit road, in engineering, all of the above,” he added.

The Cracker Barrel 400 is currently underway at Nashville Superspeedway. Busch is one of the drivers competing in the 300-lap event. Fans can watch it live on Amazon Prime Video or listen to radio updates on PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soumyadeep Saha I write about all things NASCAR. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.