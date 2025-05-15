Austin Dillon puts perspective in place on continuing RCR's legacy amid his grandfather Richard Childress still having 'fire in the belly'

Richard Childress Racing driver Austin Dillon recently featured on the Door Bumper Clear podcast with 23XI Racing driver Bubba Wallace's spotter, Freddie Kraft. On the podcast, Dillon opened up about continuing his grandfather's legacy. Previously, his racing teammate and two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch was also invited on the podcast.

Dillon began his Cup Series career with Curb Racing and has spent most of his career with Richard Childress Racing. During the 2013 Cup Series season, he drove for Phoenix Racing and Stewart-Haas Racing. Dillon landed his first full-time seat with RCR in 2014, and since then, he has been driving the #3 Chevy for the team.

Richard Childress' grandson amassed 407 starts in the #3 car and clinched five wins, 23 top-five finishes, and 83 top-10 finishes. Additionally, he gathered six pole positions and led 412 laps in his 14-year Cup Series career. Recalling his experience in the series, Austin Dillon claimed he would like to continue the team's legacy, as his grandfather still runs it.

"I've got another year on my contract right now, and truthfully, it's the trajectory of where we're at as a company. I feel like, and where I'm at, like, I feel like I can still get it done and do a good job in the car and bring something to the organization," he said [00:00 onwards].

"When I feel like I can't bring something as a driver to the organization, then, yeah, I'd love to help in any other capacity, because I feel like I know how to put good teams together and work together with others. Yeah, I think it's one day I'd love to continue the legacy that we have at RCR in any way possible, but he's still running strong, grandfather, you know, he's got a lot of fires in that belly of his and stays after it, so," Austin Dillon added.

The #3 Chevy Camaro ZL1 driver fell one spot after the AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway. He is 22nd in the Cup Series drivers' standings, having accumulated 227 points. Additionally, he secured three top-10 finishes in 12 starts this season.

Richard Childress' grandson, Austin Dillon, opened up about his confidence boost amid supremacy over his teammate, Kyle Busch

NASCAR Cup Series driver Austin Dillon was part of the media day availability ahead of the AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway last week. During the interview, the RCR driver made a bold statement about the race following a series of good finishes.

Despite having a slow start this season, Dillon improved his standings in the past few races. He secured three back-to-back top-10 finishes at Bristol Motor Speedway, Talladega Superspeedway, and Texas Motor Speedway. These top-10 finishes helped the #3 team jump from P27 to P22 in the Cup Series. Meanwhile, his teammate, Kyle Busch, continued his winless streak and is 18th in the standings.

Reflecting on the same, Austin Dillon said (via SpeedwayDigest.com):

"Having three top-10s in a row definitely gives our whole team a boost. We've been clicking lately; the pit crew has been fast, the strategy has played in our favor, and our Chevrolets have had speed. It's all coming together. That kind of momentum is huge in this sport, especially heading into a place like Kansas Speedway, where you need confidence to run the high line and make aggressive moves. We just want to keep that rhythm going and see if we can take another step forward this weekend."

Like, his teammate Kyle Busch also fell two spots in the Cup Series standings and currently ranks 18th with 244 points. He secured four top-10 and one top-five finish at the Circuit of the Americas (COTA), where he finished fifth.

