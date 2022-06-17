"Austin Dillon’s Life in the Fast Lane" out soon: Time and TV Schedule

The 2018 Daytona 500 winner, Austin Dillon, has something special in store for the love of his fans. Dillon is set to take his fans through his engrossing day-to-day life in a new TV reality show dubbed Austin Dillon's Life in the Fast Lane. The series covers the life of Dillon’s big events, unforgettable family times, as well as wild and fascinating adventures.

These premieres give his fans a clear insight into his life on and off the track. Apart from covering his day-to-day life, it also gives a perfect shot of what goes on behind the scenes before he wears his helmet. The reality show will feature his wife, Whitney, and son Ace, as well as his best friend, Mariel Swan.

Dillon grew up in a family of racing royalty as his family life revolved around racing. His grandfather, Richard Childress, is one of NASCAR’s legends who left a legacy of his own, and when Dillon was growing up, his surroundings were full of racers.

The environment made him admire the life of racing and all he could think of when he grew up was to hit the tracks. His brother, Ty Dillon, also followed in the same footsteps. After a few years, Dillon is now living his dream, driving for his grandfather’s racing team, Richard Childress Racing. Along the way, he has collected numerous awards, including Rookie of the Year in the Truck Series as well as the Xfinity Series.

He was also the Truck Series and Xfinity Series champion before winning one of the most coveted races of 2018, the Daytona 500. The trailer is already out, but the actual action is on hold until June 23rd.

TV Schedule For Austin Dillon’s Life in the Fast Lane

This is not the first time we have seen a driver giving fans a front seat in his day-to-day life. Bubba Wallace Jr. recently released a six-episode series dubbed Race: Bubba Wallace which was well-received. With Austin Dillon doing the same, the premier might receive a massive reception.

Here is the TV schedule to watch Austin Dillon’s Life in the Fast Lane.

Date: Thursday, June 23rd

Time: 9:30 p.m. ET/PT

TV channel: USA Network

After the release, the North Carolina native will head to Nashville on the 26th of June for the 18th race of the season after a weekend off, where he will be searching for his first win since July 2020.

