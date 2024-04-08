Austin Dillon's new crew chief Justin Alexander revealed his plans to bring Richard Childress Racing up the ranks with his experience with the team.

Alexander was appointed as Dillon's crew chief as part of several changes that were made to strengthen the team. He replaced Keith Rodden, who will be taking on a larger role within the team.

Justin Alexander claims that he knows how to work around Austin Dillon in the years he spent with him, and he can use that to bring the team back up. He told Bob Pockrass:

“Yeah, I think I've been with Austin long enough and over a lot of years now. And so I kind of know what he wants and what he needs and really I just want to bring, you know, we're trying to get the team back, running consistently again, and start knocking down some better finishes. Top five, top 10s, top 15s. And climb our way back out of the points hole that we're in.”

Dillon has not won a single race since the second Daytona in 2022 (Coke Zero Sugar 400). His performance this season has been largely disappointing. Las Vegas marked his best race so far with a 16th-place finish.

Austin Dillon's new crew chief aims to bring RCR into the playoffs this season

As mentioned, Austin Dillon's performance was not satisfactory in the earlier races this season. His #3 Chevy lurked around finishing 25th or beyond, affecting his position in the championship.

Justin Alexander feels he can push the team into the NASCAR playoffs later this season. He also stated that the team has been rather unlucky this season, getting into incidents that weren't their fault.

“You know, the team has had a lot of bad luck this year. A lot of unfortunate things have gone wrong. They've been involved in crashes that aren't their fault. Just happenstance and, you know, it's just a lot of unluck. And so I hope to just bring a little bit, you know, a little bit of luck and, you know, try to get us back up there and fighting for, you know, race wins and try to get us in the playoffs,” he told Pockrass.

Austin Dillon currently stands in 28th position in the championship, 180 points away from the leader Martin Truex Jr, not having led even a single lap this season.

