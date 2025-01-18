Austin Dillon's wife Whitney shares fun-filled family ski trip photos 

NASCAR driver Austin Dillon's wife, Whitney Ward Dillon, recently shared pictures from a family trip with their two children.

Dillon married Whitney in December 2017 after their engagement the past year. Whitney, a former NFL cheerleader, currently runs a jewelry brand and is a lifestyle blogger who is active on Instagram with over 212K followers. In her latest post, she was seen enjoying winter activities with Dillon and their children Ace, who was born in 2020, and Blaize, born in 2023.

"Fam bam ski trip 🤍"

Meanwhile, Dillon, who currently competes in the Cup Series, will return this season in his grandfather’s team, Richard Childress Racing's No. 3 car with a new crew chief, Richard Boswell.

The 34-year-old ended the last season at 32nd rank after losing his playoff spot and points due to a controversial win at Richmond. He again lost points at the Martinsville playoff race and was suspended for the season finale race at Phoenix.

"This season will be a special addition" - Austin Dillon on primary sponsors for the 2025 season

Richard Childress Racing team recently announced that Bass Pro Shops and Winchester will sponsor Austin Dillon’s No. 3 Chevrolet in the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series. Longtime sponsor, Bass Pro Shops is an outdoor sporting goods retailer and Winchester, which will join for the first team this season, is an ammunition manufacturer. The brands will partner with the No. 3 team for 17 races.

"Bass Pro Shops has supported me throughout every step of my career, and to have Winchester aboard our No. 3 Chevrolet this season will be a special addition. I remember hunting my first deer on my grandfather’s lap at the at the age of seven. Now, I’m able to experience the outdoors with my family and children, and pass down the American values of hunting, fishing, and supporting conservation," said Dillon in a press release.

Dillon's grandfather Richard Childress, head of Richard Childress Racing (RCR), also applauded Bass Pro Shops founder Johnny Morris and Winchester for support to outdoor activities.

"Johnny Morris is not only a good friend, but one of the greatest conservationists of our lifetime. Bass Pro Shops has been a longtime supporter of RCR and Austin, and we are excited to have Winchester join the fold this season on the No. 3 car. Everyone in this great country has the opportunity to enjoy the beautiful outdoors, making memories that you’ll never forget," said Richard Childress.

Dillon won the 2010 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Rookie of the Year, with sponsorship from Bass Pro Shops and won the series title the following year.

