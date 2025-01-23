Austin Dillon sends across four-word message ahead of 2025 NASCAR season

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season is less than a month away, and Austin Dillon is already dialed in. Recently, the Chevy star made a four-word statement that sums up his mindset.

Dillon drives the iconic No. 3 for Richard Childress Racing, a championship-winning race team owned by his grandfather, Richard Childress Racing driver. He is teammates with Kyle Busch, a two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion.

Dillon, now 34, ended his previous season 32nd in points. He finished inside the top five once and in the top 10 on five occasions. A Craftsman Truck Series champion with victories in the Coca-Cola 600 and the Daytona 500, there’s just one thing missing in Dillon's resume: A Cup Series championship.

Looking ahead to the 2025 season, Dillon wrote (via his X, formerly Twitter handle):

“The work starts now!”

Dillon also tagged Bass Pro Shops, who will sponsor him for 17 races throughout the 2025 NASCAR season. He has shared a longstanding relationship with the legendary outdoor brand which debuted with the No. 3 car in 1998, back when Dale Earnhardt used to drive it.

Reflecting on their extended partnership with Austin Dillon’s No. 3 car, Bass Pro Shops founder Johnny Morris said in a statement,

“We’re all very grateful to our longtime friends, Richard Childress and his grandson Austin Dillon, for their ongoing support of conservation and for being terrific ambassadors for our company and the traditions of hunting, fishing and conservation in America.”

While the races Dillon will run with Bass Pron Shops colors are yet to be announced, the season officially begins with the 67th running of the annual Daytona 500 on February 16.

“I’ve watched my grandfather fight for his company for a long time”- Austin Dillon discusses future plans at Richard Childress’ team

In an episode of the Dale Jr Download in August last year, NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr. told Austin Dillon that he should be aiming at an ownership stake in Richard Childress’ team. Noting the cars that Dillon has driven and the races that he has won, Dale Jr. said (as quoted by On3.com):

“I see you as a big part of that, having driven the cars and been around this since you know, you were a child, it just seems to make sense to me.”

Appreciating Dale Jr.’s comments, Dillon said that although he was content with his current commitment to the team, he would like to see himself in the position as a co-owner someday.

“If I’m best suited as getting out of the car and putting somebody else in it,” said Dillon, “I definitely would love to be a part of that conversation with my grandfather and Mike Verlander (COO, Richard Childress).”

Dillon revealed that he had been a part of recruiting Kyle Busch in 2022. Recalling his experience, he said,

“I want to, I want to do that. Obviously, I’ve watched my grandfather fight for his company for a long time, so I want to keep it going and feel like I’m in a good place to do it, and my dad’s experience helps that.”

However, Austin Dillon’s contract as a driver with Richard Childress will continue through 2026. So Dillon will drive the No. 3 machine for two more seasons and could consider joining RCR’s ownership team “in whatever capacity”, as he said during the conversation with Dale Earnhardt Jr.

