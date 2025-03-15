Austin Dillon sets the tone with a clear statement before taking on RCR teammate Kyle Busch on his home turf

Austin Dillon will race alongside his Richard Childress Racing teammate Kyle Busch in this coming weekend’s Cup Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Busch, a native of Las Vegas, as well as Dillon, are vying for their first wins of the season.

Ad

Dillon recently spoke to reporters about his feelings ahead of the 267-lap feature named Pennzoil 400 powered by Jiffy Lube. He has a good feeling about the track in particular, given his strong performances in the past at the 1.5-mile quad-oval.

Speaking of the same, the Chevy star said,

“Las Vegas Motor Speedway is one of my favorite racetracks. It's big, fast, bumpy, and has a lot of lines that you can choose. Being able to turn through the bumps in Turn 1 is very important. In Turn 3, you can't miss the entry. The track has gotten a lot of character over the last couple of years, and that is what makes it fun to drive.”

Ad

Trending

Dillon has two wins under his belt at LVMS. He won a Craftsman Truck Series race there back in September 2010, followed by an Xfinity race in March 2015, where he led 183 of the 200 scheduled laps.

“I think the racing on the 1.5-mile tracks is probably the best racing we have now with the Next Gen car. I'm looking forward to going there this weekend in the No. 3 Dow Chevrolet,” he added.

Ad

Austin Dillon currently sits 25th in the driver standings with 66 points to his name. Kyle Busch, on the other hand, is ranked eighth with 110 points to his credit. The two-time Cup Series champion has won at Las Vegas before but that was in 2009, way before NASCAR stepped into the Next Gen era.

Austin Dillon’s controversial Richmond win is finally paying off in 2025

Last year, Austin Dillon logged quite a win, moving Joey Logano and Denny Hamlin seconds before crossing the finishing line. Needless to say, NASCAR had to intervene due to the nature of his win.

Ad

Dillon was allowed to keep his win but was told that it would not give him an automatic entry into the playoffs. Besides that, he was docked 25 points as a penalty and his spotter, Brandon Benesch, was suspended for one race.

However, earlier this year, it was announced that Dillon’s win at Richmond would make him eligible for this year’s All-Star Race, which is scheduled for May 18 at the historic North Wilkesboro Speedway.

Ad

Reporting the same, renowned FOX journalist Bob Pockrass posted (on X),

“In our rules briefing, NASCAR confirmed Austin Dillon’s win at Richmond does count for eligibility for the all-star race.”

Expand Tweet

Austin Dillon now has the chance to win the star-studded event for the first time in his career. The number of laps for the feature is yet to be announced. Fans can watch it on Fox Sports 1 or listen to radio updates on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio from 8 pm ET onwards.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback