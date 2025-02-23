Austin Hill demands more from his primary sponsor after embracing a ‘good omen’ at Atlanta

NASCAR driver Austin Hill dominated the Xfinity Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Saturday. After his impressive win, Hill said this 'special' victory should encourage his sponsor to get more involved in NASCAR events moving forward.

Richard Childress Racing's #21 driver Austin Hill competes full-time in the Xfinity Series. The 30-year-old Georgia native is in his 4th full-time season at RCR and has secured 11 wins in the division, marking his presence as one of the top drivers in the division. Hill started the Bennett Transportation and Logistics 250 in P2 and led over 140 of 163 laps in the race, winning both stages before crossing the start-finish line in P1.

After the race, Hill spoke with CW Sports and expressed that his victory serves as a testament to his sponsor, Bennet, who also sponsored Saturday's Xfinity Series race. Hill encouraged them to explore more opportunities within NASCAR moving forward.

"It's the Bennett 250. We have everyone here from Bennett. There's over 500 plus people here, men, women, you name it. And to be able to do this is something special. We were able to do it last year with the Gold Car for their 50th anniversary and they sponsored the qualifying, and it looks like to me they need to sponsor some more NASCAR Xfinity races because this has been some some good omen for us," the #21 driver said.

"I want to give a huge shoutout to everybody at RCR, ECR, Chad Haney, first career win as a crew chief. So cool for him. He's been working his tail off this season. Him and I think are going to work great together. So we're going to soak this one up, drink a lot of beer and get ready for the next race," he added.

Following his victory, Austin Hill now sits at the top of the leaderboard in the Xfinity Series, one point ahead of Haas Factory team's Sheldon Creed, followed by his RCR teammate Jesse Love to compete in the top three.

Austin Hill joins NASCAR Hall of Famers in drafting track wins after Atlanta triumph

Austin Hill added another milestone to his NASCAR career with his second consecutive win at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Saturday. The former Xfinity and Truck Series regular-season champion now has 11 Xfinity victories, however, eight of those victories were secured on drafting tracks. This statistic has brought him to the ranks of NASCAR legends Dale Earnhardt and Tony Stewart, who hold the same record.

An X (formerly Twitter) post shared by NASCAR on NBC on February 23 highlighted the historic feat secured by the RCR driver.

"Dale Earnhardt, Tony Stewart and now Austin Hill. His eighth Xfinity Series win on a drafting track ties him with two legendary NASCAR Hall of Famers." the post was captioned.

Meanwhile, the Xfinity Series will return with its action on March 1 for the Focused Health 250 at 2:30 PM Eastern time.

