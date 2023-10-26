Austin Hill discloses which NASCAR driver he looked up to as a kid

In a recent interview on the "Dale Jr Download" podcast, Xfinity Series driver for Richard Childress Racing, Austin Hill, opened up about the pivotal figure who ignited his passion for racing.

The 29-year-old revealed that his racing superhero and childhood idol was none other than the iconic Jeff Gordon.

"At a very young age, I was just two or three years old, my dad just started getting into watching the races on Saturdays and Sundays. And he always pulled for Jeff Gordon when Jeff Gordon was coming to the scene, into the rankings," Hill said.

The early exposure to NASCAR left an indelible mark on young Hill, who was captivated by the high-speed racing action.

"I just remember back, I was three years old so like I would be glued to the TV at three years old, watching four-hour races. And when I was five, I was like, 'hey, I wanna do that. I wanna be a race car driver someday,'" he added.

Austin Hill pulled out of Cup Series move after conversation with Richard Childress

When discussing his career trajectory and aspirations to move up to the Cup Series, Hill said he took a calculated approach.

"I've definitely tried to be very strategic with all of my moves that I've made throughout my career," he said.

His recent multi-year deal with RCR exemplified this shrewd planning, ensuring continued participation in the Xfinity races.

While Austin Hill was on the cusp of sealing a deal with Kaulig Racing for a move up to the Cup Series, a conversation with racing legend and team owner Richard Childress influenced his decision-making.

Childress's counsel convinced Hill to remain loyal to Richard Childress Racing and continue his journey in the Xfinity Series.

Further conversations with teams such as Spire Motorsports and Stewart-Haas Racing did not lead to a substantial conclusion, and the 29-year-old pledged his future to RCR in the Xfinity Series.

Despite being in only his second season with the RCR team, Austin Hill has emerged as a threat in the Xfinity Series. Piloting the #21 Chevrolet, Hill currently stands three points above the cutline as he heads into Martinsville.

With a victory or a strong points finish, Hill could secure his spot in the championship race in Phoenix.