"Austin Hill is such a liar": Fans react to RCR teammate debacle post-Hill vs. Sheldon Creed at Martinsville Speedway

The biggest story to come out of Saturday's NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Martinsville Speedway is certainly the teammate rivalry between Austin Hill and Sheldon Creed.

The Richard Childress Racing drivers were seen battling for position during the Round of 8 elimination race at the 0.5-mile-long short track as both tried to muscle their way into the Championship 4 round.

Coming to the final two laps of the race, both drivers started side by side ahead of the field, with Hill taking the lead from Creed. The #2 Chevrolet Camaro driver then bumped Hill out of the way in a bid to win the race.

While both RCR drivers went to town with each other, JR Motorsports' Justin Allgaier managed to gain momentum as Creed lost it off turns 3 and 4, while Austin Hill was sent spinning into the back.

In what was considered a display of aggressive yet fair racing by many on Sheldon Creed's part, Richard Childress Racing was seen siding with Hill.

Fans on social media reacted to the same, with one fan on Reddit delving deeper into Austin Hill's interview with Dale Earnhardt Jr. and writing:

"(Austin Hill) is such a liar"

The fan talked about Hill's contradictory statements on Earnhardt Jr.'s popular podcast, the Dale Jr. Download, while also mentioning his supposed "bully" behavior.

Other fans also took to X (Twitter) to voice their opinions, with some of the best examples being:

"So glad (Sheldon Creed) is leaving (Richard Childress Racing), he deserves far better. Hope he gets a ride with #ToyotaRacing"

"1 - Creed had nothing to lose 2 - Hill could've just ran second & they'd both be in the final 4. But it's clear that Hill is their golden boy, so they'll call it all Creed's fault"

"I’m a Sheldon fan, he’s been on the wrong end of the deal too many times."

"He was going for the win. It’s not his job to bend over backwards for Hill. Shows what the teams true priority was"

WATCH: Austin Hill claps as he passes Sheldon Creed's pit box and crew chief

Clearly disgruntled by the way he was raced by his teammate, Austin Hill made his feelings apparent towards Sheldon Creed as well as his team after the Xfinity Series Round of 8 elimination race.

In a video uploaded by Noah Lewis on X (formerly Twitter), Hill was seen sarcastically clapping for his teammate's crew chief.

Meanwhile, the Xfinity Series heads to Phoenix Raceway next weekend for the 2023 championship finale.