Austin Hill makes feelings known after delivering $250M-worth Richard Childress his 100th Xfinity win

After delivering car owner Richard Childress his 100th Xfinity Series win, Austin Hill took time to reflect on the victory via social media. The driver of the #21 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet scored the win at Martinsville last Saturday night for his second win of the 2025 season.

Hill shared photos from the monumental win at the Virginia short track on Instagram. The 30-year-old expressed his gratitude for not just RCR, the team owned by Richard Childress, but for all of the partners that have helped lead him to success in the Xfinity Series. The Georgia native penned a caption that read:

"Pictures worth a thousand words.. Thankful to be able to deliver the 100th win for RCR, ECR, CT Springs and anyone else I may be missing! I love this 21 team and I would go to war with them any day of the week! #teamchevy 🕰️📎😤💯🏁"

Hill captured the checkered flag on Saturday night in chaotic fashion. As the field entered turn three on the final lap, Sammy Smith put the bumper to Taylor Gray and sent the driver of the #54 spinning. Then, Smith's #8 Jr. Motorsports car collided with teammate Justin Allgaier, allowing Hill to sneak through and score the win.

Hill joined RCR in the Xfinity Series back in 2022 and has since become one of the circuit's top drivers. Amid his fourth season with the team, Hill has won 12 Xfinity Series races, most notably winning the season-opening race at Daytona in three consecutive seasons (2022-2024). Last season, Hill won four races and made his first Championship 4 appearance in the series. In the title race, Hill finished fourth among the championship contenders.

This season, Austin Hill has two victories, which came at Atlanta and Martinsville. After seven races, Hill has recorded five top fives, five top 10s, and sits third in the points standings.

Austin Hill is set to compete for Richard Childress in five Cup Series races this season

While Austin Hill seeks a return to the NASCAR Xfinity Series championship race this season, he'll also be trying his hand at the next level. It was recently announced that Hill will make five starts in the Cup Series in 2025, piloting the #33 Chevrolet for Richard Childress Racing.

Hill is set to compete in the Cup Series at Darlington, the Chicago street course, Daytona, Bristol, and Talladega. In a team press release, Hill said that he's looking forward to getting back behind the wheel of a Cup car.

"I’m excited to compete in the No. 33 United Rentals Chevrolet again this year. United Rentals has been a longtime supporter of my career and to continue that relationship once again at the top level of our sport is special. I’ve enjoyed my starts in the Cup Series so far and the goal is to keep learning every time I climb into the car."

Hill has 10 previous starts in the Cup Series. Prior to the Xfinity Series, Hill competed full-time in the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series from 2018-2021 and won eight races.

