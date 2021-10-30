×
Austin Hill moving up to Xfinity Series with Richard Childress Racing

Austin Hill, shown here at at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in September, will be joining Richard Chioldress Racing&#039;s Xfinity Series program in 2022. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)
Ted Fleming
Modified Oct 30, 2021 09:49 AM IST
News

Richard Childress Racing announced on Friday that Austin Hill will be joining its Xfinity Series program on a full-time basis for the 2022 campaign. The 27-year old will join defending NASCAR Truck Series champion Sheldon Creed to form a formidable two-car entry.

Welcome to Welcome @_AustinHill! https://t.co/y4H9GNF5r7

Austin Hill knows how to win

A native of Winston, Georgia, Austin Hill has eight career victories in the Camping World Truck Series and has qualified for the playoffs in each of the last three seasons. His first win came in the 2019 season opener at Daytona International Speedway, and he'd go on to win three more races that year.

In a team release, Austin Hill said:

“To say it’s an honor to drive for Richard Childress Racing is an understatement. I’ve been working hard for an opportunity like this since I was a young kid. I really admire RCR’s NASCAR Xfinity Series program, and I am looking forward to having the chance to add my name to the impressive list of drivers who have won under the RCR banner.”
The #Championship4 will be set after Saturday's race at @MartinsvilleSwy.See where your favorite driver will be starting from here: nas.cr/3jLwRs7 https://t.co/W9Imv7fztg

Said Richard Childress, Chairman and CEO of RCR:

“Austin Hill has established himself as a very competitive racer within the NASCAR Truck Series, and we know that he is ready for a full-time opportunity in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. Austin is a talented young driver, and I feel confident that he will help contribute to wins at RCR.”

Hill has a little experience in the Xfinity Series with 15 starts, scoring a ninth-place finish at Indianapolis in his first outing in 2019. Overall, he has a top-five and three other top-ten finishes.

