Austin Hill signs multi-year contract extension with Richard Childress Racing; will drive car 21 in the Xfinity Series

NASCAR Xfinity driver Austin Hill has signed a muti-year contract extension with Richard Childress Racing.

RCR announced the extension on Thursday, days ahead of the Xfinity Series Race at Watkin Glen International. Hill is currently leading the points leaderboard at the Series and has already secured a playoff spot with four wins this season.

Expand Tweet

In a statement released by the team, Hill said:

"I've found a home at Richard Childress Racing, and it's an honor to be able to continue my career racing for one of the most successful organizations in the garage, in looking at the next step of my career, I was presented with several opportunities, but it all came down to being surrounded by racers who want to win, believe in me, and will do their best to give me every opportunity to be successful."

Austin Hill joined RCR in 2021. In two seasons with crew chief Andy Street and the No. 21 team, he has six victories, 24 top-five finishes, and 38 top-10 finishes. Additionally, Hill has 122 Truck Series appearances, eight race victories, and a best finish ranking of fifth in 2019. Hill has also competed in a few Cup races over the past two years, finishing 18th in Michigan in 2022, which was a career-best performance.

Team owner Richard Childress stated that he is pleased to have extended Hill's contract and is looking forward for Hill to compete in the 2024 Championship and beyond.

Austin Hill sponsored by United Rentel and Beard Motorsport in the upcoming races

Austin Hill is scheduled to pilot the No. 62 Beard Motorsports car at the upcoming NASCAR Cup Series races at Daytona and Charlotte Motor Speedway. The team confirmed the principal sponsor of their Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for the two races on Wednesday.

Hill's longtime partner, United Rentals, will bring their blue and white color scheme on board. Hill, who is leading the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series title, considers it an honor to represent the organization in the NASCAR Cup Series.

United Rentals to run a white and Blue Color scheme on No62 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

Austin Hill, who currently leads the standings in the NASCAR Xfinity Series regular season standings with a total of four victories, has competed in four NASCAR Cup Series races in 2023 and has qualified for three of them.

The No. 62 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 driver's best result so far this season was a 24th-place finish at Talladega Superspeedway.