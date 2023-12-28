Australian Sprint Car track catches Kyle Larson's attention amidst growing High Limit Racing Series

NASCAR Cup Series driver and the owner of the High Limit Racing series Kyle Larson recently lauded the Perth Motorplex, a sprint car track in Australia.

Kyle Larson's High Limit Racing has been growing at a rapid pace. 2023 was a successful year for the series, which saw it acquire Tony Stewart's All-Star Circuit of Champions, a testament to the series' growing prowess.

The on-track action from High Limit Racing also got its fair share of fan attention. At the end of 11 rounds, Kyle Larson won the first season of the sprint car series.

The Kyle Larson-Brad Sweet-owned racing series is set to make its return in 2024, with a grand total of 60 races in the plans. Multiple drivers, including the likes of Kasey Kahne, Tanner Thorson, and Rico Abreu, have already been announced as participants in the upcoming season.

Amid the growing popularity of the series, Kyle Larson recently expressed his desire to check out the Perth Motorplex with Paul Silva, the owner of Silva Motorsports.

He wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

"I think @Paul_Silva57 and I need to make a trip down to Australia next year in the 57….. Perth Motorplex looks amazing."

Located at Kwinana Beach, Western Australia, the Perth Motorplex often plays host to both speedway and drag racing. Opened in 2000, the circuit used to host World Series Sprintcars championship races.

Kyle Larson's High Limit Racing driver wins at Perth Motorplex

Sprint car racing driver and former USAC National Midgets Series championship winner Rico Abreu recently took part in the U.S.A vs. WA Sprintcar Speedweek, securing the victory in the first round of competition.

Abreu finished ahead of Callum Williamson and Kaiden Manders to claim a memorable victory. The 31-year-old was the sixth-fastest in the qualifying round before moving up to third in the heat race.

After maintaining the third position in the initial laps, Abreu was overtaken by Brock Zearfoss. However, the American fought back to reclaim his position and then the lead with a handful of laps remaining, ultimately claiming the victory.

Reflecting on the race conditions and his win, Abreu told the media (via Speedsport):

"It took us a little bit tonight to get going but we were very fortunate to get into that trophy dash and get some extra laps in."

He added:

"Coming to these places, it is really important that you just soak everything in and understand how the nights develop and it was reality important for me tonight just to finish the race, that's what I was focused on."