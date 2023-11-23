Australian Supercars driver Brodie Kostecki to drive with Richard Childress Racing on several occasions in 2024: Reports

Australian driver Brodie Kostecki is a title favorite for the 2023 V8 Supercars championship with Shane Van Gisbergen also in the title hunt heading into the season finale in Adelaide.

Richard Childress, who gave Kostecki an opportunity to debut in the Cup Series earlier this season, will be flying over to witness the championship showdown. However, Childress has one item higher on his itinerary, as he has admitted he is hoping to lure the Supercars driver for four or five races next season.

The Richard Childress Racing owner will be talking to potential sponsors for Brodie Kostecki's ride next season. The 78-year-old also revealed that he also hopes to run Kostecki in an oval race.

"One of the reasons I am coming over is to possibly talk to a couple of the sponsors that were involved with us and see if we can get the sponsorship lined up and see if we can bring him over again. I would like to run him in at least four, maybe five (races). We have a few road courses but would like to also run him in an oval over here." he told The Australian.

Following Shane Van Gisbergen's historic win in his debut outing at the Chicago Street race, Richard Childress announced Gisbergen's rival Brodie Kostecki's debut at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

The 26-year-old impressed everyone with his speed qualifying P11 in his debut Cup Series race, behind the wheel of the #33 Chevy Camaro and finished 22nd in the race.

Childress expanded on Kostecki's NASCAR schedule in 2024, as he is looking forward to seeing what the Supercars ace can achieve on an oval.

"I know he can do road courses and street racing but we want to really run him on an oval. I think he will really be strong on an oval. Our whole deal is going to depend on his schedule in the Supercars series, what races that we can race him in," he said.

Richard Childress supporting Brodie Kostecki in his maiden title hunt

After wrapping up the 2023 Cup Series season, the NASCAR Hall of Famer is looking forward to the V8 Supercars season finale, supporting Brodie Kostecki.

"I came over just to watch this race, I'd heard so much about it and I wanted to come and watch and support," Childress said of his visit to Adelaide to V8 Sleuth. "I'm here to help support them any way I can."

RCR and Kostecki's Erebus Motorsports have an association with the Australian team helping the American team with its road course program.

Brodie Kostecki also took Childress on a hot lap around the Adelaide Circuit prior to the weekend.