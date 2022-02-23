"Back to basics" - Jimmie Johnson relives his humble NASCAR beginnings 

Seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson, who is now a part of the NTT IndyCar Series, is preparing for the new season.

Driving the No. 48 Honda for Chip Ganassi Racing team, he spoke in detail about his passion for driving and competition, presented by Carvana Racing.

In the first episode released by Carvana Racing named “Why?” Johnson talked about his humble beginnings and what really drives the legendary competitor and went on to add:

“I ended the last year where I thought I would have started it there were many uncomfortable moments. This year is different I still hold myself to a very high level of accountability and have the highest of expectations for myself but it’s back to basics for me and it’s really the purest of reasons simplest of reasons just I love to race”.

Take a look:

The 46-year-old, Jimmie Johnson, is still hungry to add more wins to his career. He said:

“I knew when my cup career ended that I was going to drive more because that experience, I know I needed in my life I just how I was wired and how I was born, I don’t know if the athlete ultimately knows where their peak is even when you’re young in the middle of it there are many veteran drivers that are world renowned names that won in their late 40s early 50s Mario Andretti's final win was when he was 53”.

Jimmie Johnson recalls his early life in Reinventing the Wheel with Jimmie Johnson

Jimmie Johnson is a NASCAR legend and soon he might also become an IndyCar legend. Further, in a Reinventing the Wheel episode, he recalled his early life and added:

“I was just kind of born into the racing thing through my parents and it was just normal to me and it’s just what the family did. My grandparents owned a motorcycle store and my dad was also a heavy equipment operator so he volunteers his time and help prep and make the track on Saturdays and my mom on Sundays would run the snack bar. I am sure we didn’t have the nicest house my house had wheels on it for a period of time but my house was full of love”.

Hopefully with such a passion for racing, the legendary driver will provide fans with many more exciting performances.

