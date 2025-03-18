Former NASCAR driver Richard Petty recently came out and shared his thoughts on the 2025 Pennzoil 400 held at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The NASCAR Hall of Famer shared his clear opinion about Josh Berry's decision to avoid burnouts after winning the race as the Wood Brothers Racing driver took his maiden Cup Series win.

Josh Berry won the 2025 Pennzoil 400 driving the #21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford. The 34-year-old painted a comfortable gap to Trackhouse Racing’s Daniel Suarez in P2 to win his maiden race in a dominant fashion. While it is expected that the drivers perform donuts and burnouts after the win, Berry decided against it even though it was his first-ever win.

The crew chief and the fans wanted the #21 drivers to burn some rubber, but Josh Berry was fixated on not ruining his car in any shape or form. Seven-time NASCAR champion Richard Petty and former NASCAR crew chief Dale Inman were recently featured on the Petty Family Racing’s YouTube video as the duo discussed the Wood Brothers Racing driver's decision to not perform burnouts.

Speaking about the same Dale Inman said (7:52 onwards),

“But one thing Berry done that I really liked, he did not do a burnout. He loved that car. He didn't abuse it.”

Petty replied,

“He got out and kissed the car.”

Inman added,

“But the crew was trying to get him to do the burnout. I really like that part.”

Petty replied,

“I do, too. Yeah. Back then, after winning the race, you don't need to show off. You just need to start thinking about the next one.”

Josh Berry raced with Stewart-Haas Racing for the 2024 Cup Series season. However, with the team dissolving at the end of the 2024 season, Berry was left without a seat for the 2025 season. The American then replaced Harrison Burton at Wood Brothers Racing for the 2025 season. The win at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway was WBR’s 101st win in the Cup Series.

Richard Petty recalls his best memory of racing with Wood Brothers Racing

After Josh Berry won the Pennzoil 400 driving for Wood Brothers Racing, a fan came out and asked the seven-time NASCAR champion about his best memory of racing with WBR. Petty detailed his on-track battle with the iconic No. 21 WBR car which to date is run by the oldest team in the series.

Richard Petty drove the #43 car whereas David Pearson predominantly drove the #21 WBR to challenge the NASCAR Hall of Famer. Richard Petty shared a video on Instagram as he answered the fan's question. He said via Instagram video,

“Me and David, when he drove for them, a lot of the races, it came down to the #21 and the #43. We’ve had some knockdowns and carry-outs.”

Petty went into the ownership role after retiring from the sport as a driver. However, he sold his NASCAR team Petty Enterprises to Jimmie Johnson and Co., who rebranded it as Legacy Motor Club.

