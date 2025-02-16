“Back in victory lane”: NASCAR legend Richard Petty shares a moment with son Kyle Petty ahead of Daytona 500 race

NASCAR Hall of Famer Richard Petty took to social media platform X and uploaded pictures with his son Kyle Petty. The former NASCAR driver shared pictures from the morning of the 2025 Daytona 500 i.e. February 16 as he stood in the victory lane with Kyle and appeared on the FOX and Friends morning show.

Both Richard and his son Kyle are former stock racing drivers as the two returned to the prestigious venue for NASCAR. With the Daytona 500 on the horizon, the father-son duo spoke about the race at the Daytona International Speedway with FOX, and the pictures were clicked during the same.

The first picture was of Richard Petty, Kyle, and the host in front of the victory lane while the next picture was of the trio involved in a conversation. The last two pictures were of the NASCAR legend having a wholesome moment with his son as the host watched along.

Richard dressed up in an all-black attire, wearing a Legacy Motor Club shirt, layered with a khaki waistcoat, and completed the look with his iconic cowboy hat. The post read:

“Back in Victory Lane this morning with our good friends from @foxandfriends!”

Petty shared a post about appearing on the FOX and Friends show with his son the night before. It read:

“Catch The King and @kylepetty tomorrow morning (Sunday) at 7:30 AM on @foxandfriends Don’t miss it!”

Richard Petty holds the record for winning the most Daytona 500s with a tally of seven wins. The 87-year-old participated in over 30 Daytona 500 and won the prestigious event in 1964, 1966, 1971, 1973, 1974, 1979, and 1981.

The NASCAR Hall of Famer sold his NASCAR team Petty Enterprises at the beginning of the current decade and the team was renamed Legacy Motor Club by the new owners Jimmie Johnson and Knighthead Capital Management. Richard Petty continues to be an ambassador at LMC.

Richard Petty shared his feelings on returning to the Daytona 500

Legacy Motor Club's social media account on X shared a video of its drivers Erik Jones, John Hunter Nemechek, and ambassador Richard Petty detailing their feelings about the Daytona 500. Petty, who is the most successful driver around the superspeedway, highlighted how Petty Enterprises (now LMC) won half of the first 20 Daytona 500s. He said:

“Anytime you go to Daytona, the track don't look as big as it used to. The big deal is, when you look back the first 20 years, we won half of the races. Naturally when we go back, it's like going back home.”

Erik Jones will start fourth on the grid in the No. 43 Toyota, whereas John Hunter Nemechek will start P18 in the No.42 Toyota.

