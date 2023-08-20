“Basically, we won the race today”: NASCAR Team owner on both cars finishing in top-13 since 2020 in the Xfinity Series

JD Motorsports NASCAR team owner, Johnny Davis, was all smiles when both his cars finished in the top 13 at the Glen during the Nascar Xfinity Series race. Kyle Weatherman and Brennan Poole driving the No.4 and No.6 Chevy respectively gave the team their best finish of the season by finishing in the top 15.

Weatherman and Poole finished right behind each other in 12th and 13th places. Team Owner Johnny Davis told the media after the race that he was very much happy with the performance.

"It's a big pic you know. You've had thoughts about giving up and quttin' and then you have a day like today and I guess you can plan your house next and try and keep going cause you love it and care about the sport so much," Davis said (via Dalton Hopkins/ Twitter).

He praised his drivers and wished they had proper sponsors and funding to show what their team can do on the track:

"And can't say enough about Kyle [Weatherman] and Brennan [Poole] , they both great kids and doing a great job for us all the time. I just wish we had the proper funding and really go after and show what we could do."

He continued:

"Basically we won the race today. You know, we beat everybody in our league, I'm pretty sure. So I basically walkin' outta here thinking I won the race."

It was a day that gave the Xfinity Series' smaller teams like JD Motorsports plenty to cheer about. The next race at Daytona International Speedway is coming up the following weekend and Davis believes his team will carry the same moment from this week at Daytona.

Sam Mayer holds off Ty Gibbs to win the NASCAR Xfinity race at the Glen

Following a late restart in the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Watkins Glen International on Saturday, Sam Mayer spun race leader Ty Gibbs, taking the lead and taking his second NASCAR win of the season.

NASCAR Xfinity Series Shriners Children's 200 at The Glen

Mayer locked up and collided with Gibbs as the grid reached Turn 2, throwing him off balance and allowing Creed to take the lead. After running down Creed to grab the lead, Mayer held him off for the entirety of the final lap to win by a margin of only 0.909 seconds.

Ross Chastain came in fourth, followed by Connor Mosack and Parker Kligerman in the top five. John Hunter Nemechek, Cole Custer, Chandler Smith, Alex Bowman, and Jeb Burton made up the final ten.