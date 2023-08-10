Battle of Berlin: Full race results as Bubba Pollard beats Chase Elliott and emerges victorious

Chase Elliott, the reigning NASCAR Cup Series champion, finished second on Wednesday night, his best Super Late Model result of the season. In the 13th annual Battle at Berlin, Bubba Pollard cruised to victory by a margin of 1.45 seconds to Chase Elliott.

Pollard had performed brilliantly in the race in Berlin almost every year that he had competed, but he had never been successful. After driving 58 laps and finishing second to Erik Jones in 2016, he lost out again the following year after being passed by Brian Campbell late.

With Shotko outlasting him on two late restarts, Pollard took the lead for most of the remaining competition and won his first Battle at Berlin championship. A few weeks before, Pollard ensured that the car he drove was prepared for the Berlin banks by winning a 75-lap feature as a Battle tune-up.

Chase Elliott battled through some early difficulties while familiarizing himself with the 7/16-mile in Marne following a difficult weekend at Michigan International Speedway. Elliott was able to pass Shotko, but he had to settle for a runner-up place again for the third time.

So great to have him here! pic.twitter.com/HwApv9AylV Chase Elliott is all smiles after finishing 2nd to Bubba Pollard in the Battle at @BerlinRaceway.So great to have him here!

Here is the final race result at Berlin:

1. Bubba Pollard

2. Chase Elliott

3. Evan Shotko

4. Josh Berry

5. Kyle Crump

6. Dylan Stovall

7. William Byron

8. Cole Butcher

9. Joe Bush

10. Austin Hull

11. Erik Jones

12. Kevin Cremonesi

13. Brian Campbell

14. Ken Wobma

15. Tyler Roahrig

16. Brian Tillema

17. Boris Jurkovic

18. Gio Ruggiero

19. Chase Burda

20. Michael Simko

21. Derek Kneeland

22. Andrew Gresel

23. Wes Griffith

24. Carson Hocevar | DNF

25. Tony Elrod | DNF

26. Derek Griffith | DNF

27. Blake Rowe | DNF

28. Andrew Scheid | DNF

29. Jacob Gomes | DNF

30. Trevor Sanborn | DNF

31. Keith Herp | DNF

32. Scott Thomas | DNF

33. Jesse Love | DNF

34. Chris Munson | DNF

Chase Elliott is running out of time to secure a playoff spot this year

NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out 400

With only four more playoff spots available, Chase Elliott is currently 22nd in the points standings; he must win to join the other 12 champions who qualified for the playoffs this year.

Elliott had a setback in March when he underwent surgery on his left leg as a result of a snowboarding mishap in Colorado, which forced him to miss the Pennzoil 400 in Las Vegas the following day as well as the following five races.

When he eventually made a comeback, NASCAR penalized him for one race after discovering that he intentionally damaged Denny Hamlin in the Coca-Cola 600. He is in a vulnerable position for the playoffs as a result of the missing races and a few questionable performances.

In each of his first seven seasons, he has made the playoffs, winning it all three years ago and placing fourth the previous two. This year, there is a chance that he might miss qualifying for the playoffs unless he secures a win.