“Beat them on the racetrack” - Bubba Wallace spills NBA GOAT Michael Jordan’s advice about retaliating against other NASCAR drivers

23XI Racing driver Bubba Wallace has been in the news lately in the world of NASCAR for all the right reasons as the #23 Toyota Camry TRD driver recently made his best run of finishes in his career in the highest echelon of the sport. Driving for fellow Cup Series driver Denny Hamlin and basketball legend Michael Jordan, Wallace is surrounded by an air of positivity in the team after his struggles last year.

With the Mobile, Alabama native's boss being on the receiving end of a move that was seen being made by Bubba Wallace in Las Vegas last season, the 29-year-old driver appreciated NASCAR's consistency with the applied penalties. Having hooked Kyle Larson in similar fashion last year, Bubba Wallace also elaborated on how the best form of retaliation for on-track etiquette given to him was by none other than Michael Jordan himself.

He told on the pre-race show on Sunday:

“Our policy and MJ (Michael Jordan) will text you that right away is, you go beat them on the racetrack. That’s your retaliation.”

He further added to his argument taking himself as an example:

“It is what it is. NASCAR’s laying their foot down with this new car. Look at the No. 14 penalty. We’ve paid a lot of money in fines. We, as the Cup Series, have paid a lot of fines this year, and they’re not messing around.”

Speaking with experience from his one-race suspension last year, Wallace realized the after effects of such a penalty being applied to Chase Elliott recently, and appreciated NASCAR for the consistent ruling.

NASCAR president on keeping penalties consistent in the sport by following up Bubba Wallace's suspension with Chase Elliott's

Just as Bubba Wallace was suspended for a weekend last year after he hooked Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson, Chase Elliott was also on the receiving end of the same penalty for spinning Denny Hamlin out last.

Notable NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass elaborated in what the president of the sport, Steve Phelp, said about the situation.

He said:

“It would be difficult to have a conversation with Denny or Bubba or someone else and say, ‘Hey, it was not OK for Bubba to do it and it's OK for Chase to do it. … We hate it but it's a call we needed to make.”

