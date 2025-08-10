  • NASCAR
  • NASCAR Cup Series
  • “Beat him once this weekend”: Ryan Blaney has a straightforward message when asked about Shane van Gisbergen challenge at Watkins Glen

“Beat him once this weekend”: Ryan Blaney has a straightforward message when asked about Shane van Gisbergen challenge at Watkins Glen

By Zarec Sanchez
Published Aug 10, 2025 03:58 GMT
Ryan Blaney and Shane van Gisbergen
Ryan Blaney (left) and Shane van Gisbergen (right) - Source: Imagn

Ryan Blaney had a message for Shane van Gisbergen after beating him to the pole at Watkins Glen International. The #12 Team Penske driver said he’d already topped SVG once this weekend, hinting that his opponent should be ready to put up a fight for the win in Sunday’s race.

Ad

Blaney will start the Go Bowling at The Glen in front of the grid. That will mark the 150th pole for Team Penske in NASCAR history, joining Hendrick Motorsports, Joe Gibbs Racing, and Petty Enterprises. He will be in row one alongside SVG, who won three of the first four road course races this year (Mexico, Chicago, and Sonoma).

In a pre-race interview in upstate New York, the 2023 NASCAR champion spoke about being the fastest driver on the track to edge road course ace Shane van Gisbergen for the pole position.

Ad
Trending
“‘Beat him once this weekend.’ That’s the message from polesitter Ryan Blaney on beating SVG today,” Davey Segal wrote on X.
Ad

Since joining the Cup Series full-time with Wood Brothers Racing in 2016, Ryan Blaney has recorded just one top-five finish—a fifth place in 2019. He is entering the Watkins Glen race after a disappointing DNF in last year’s event that left his playoff hopes hanging by a thread. He initially wished to return to the track, but the previous ruling under the DVP (Damaged Vehicle Policy) ruled him out on lap one.

Ad

Shane van Gisbergen, meanwhile, scored a second-place finish as a part-time driver last year. He was running in first place on the final lap, but Chris Buescher bumped him after the bus stop in turn five, causing him to give up the lead.

The Go Bowling at The Glen will begin on Sunday at 2:00 p.m. ET. The 90-lap race will mark the fifth of six road course events this year, with the Charlotte Roval concluding this type of racing in the Round of 12.

Ad

“Surprising I was able to run that fast”: Ryan Blaney on his lap for pole position at Watkins Glen

Ryan Blaney reflected on his qualifying effort to secure the pole position at Watkins Glen International. The 31-year-old was surprised by the result, considering he made a mistake at the bus stop after a smooth run in the esses.

Ad

Blaney, who posted a 71.960-second lap time (0.033 seconds faster than Shane van Gisbergen), said (via Cup Scene on YouTube):

“I thought it was going to be pretty good. I didn't know if it was going to run in the 90s. I thought it was going to be an 0 or something like that. But judging off the first lap, I was like, ’Man, I think I can run... compete for the first handful of spots. But, yeah, surprising I was able to run that fast.” [3:18]

As mentioned, Ryan Blaney will be starting at the front alongside Shane van Gisbergen. Chase Briscoe will start in third, followed by Chevrolet drivers Ross Chastain, Kyle Busch, Michael McDowell, Alex Bowman, and Carson Hocevar. Christopher Bell and William Byron round out the top-10.

About the author
Zarec Sanchez

Zarec Sanchez

Zarec Sanchez got into cars as a kid when the NASCAR-based movie "Cars" came out. Fast forward to today, he gets to write about the sport with Sportskeeda. He is a seasoned writer with over six years of experience in aviation and automotive journalism. After completing his associate degree in aviation, he started his career as an aviation writer before transitioning into the automotive and motorsports fields, contributing to publications such as Stars Aviation, Philkotse, Daily Tribune, and CarBuzz.

Dedicated to providing accurate and relevant content, Zarec ensures his work reflects both his character and the company's guidelines. He stays updated with the latest developments in motorsports by utilizing various resources, including fan interactions that offer unique perspectives. He also attends media events to test-drive new cars and interview industry leaders.

While he has a deep appreciation for both drivers and constructors, Zarec finds himself drawn to the strategy and history behind the constructor battles. He is excited about the future of F1, especially with the entry of brands like Ford and the shift towards an electrified era.

He believes NASCAR has the potential to expand its global reach and popularity, although he feels it should avoid becoming fully electric. When away from his keyboard, Zarec likes to watch any content related to aviation, such as flight trip reports.

Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.

Quick Links

Edited by Pratham K Sharma
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Manage notifications