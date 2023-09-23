“Beautiful tribute”: NASCAR’s homage to late Sherry Pollex melts hearts of fans on social media 

Following Sherry Pollex's death last weekend, NASCAR drivers will pay tribute by running memorial decals on their cars this weekend at Texas Motor Speedway. The venue is set to host the first race in the Round of 12 Cup Series playoff season.

Pollex was a longtime cancer fighter and an advocate who raised awareness about ovarian and pediatric cancer. She passed away at the age of 44, last Sunday, September 17. Soon after the news broke out, condolences poured from the NASCAR community.

As the NASCAR Cup Series resumes its playoffs, Fox Sports journalist Bob Pockrass shared the first glimpse of the decals sported by the drivers in memory of Sherry Pollex.

The video posted by Pockrass featured a few cars sporting a blue ribbon with the inscription "Sherry Pollex... In memory 1979-2023".

NASCAR fans appreciated the move by Cup Series drivers to pay homage to the late Pollex, who has now turned into an icon and beacon of hope. Fox Sports reporter Jamie Little called the act a "beautiful tribute" on X (Twitter):

Here are a few other reactions:

Pollex was a regular feature in NASCAR as she previously worked with the organizers and was in a longtime relationship with Joe Gibbs Racing driver Martin Truex Jr. The NASCAR community supported her battle with cancer and Pollex also utilized her influence to raise awareness about the dreaded disease.

Days before her death, Sherry Pollex received a standing ovation

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Martin Truex Jr. and his former girlfriend Sherry Pollex have been long-time advocates of cancer awareness in the sport. The couple founded the Martin Truex Jr. Foundation back in 2007.

The foundation aims to fight childhood and ovarian cancer and organizes various events to raise funds to support the treatment of kids. One such annual event is the Catwalk for a Cause, which sees NASCAR drivers take the ramp with kids battling cancer.

In this year's event, which took place days before Sherry Pollex's death, the crowd gave a standing ovation to Pollex. She couldn't attend the event herself due to personal commitments and her own battle with cancer. She passed away the following weekend on September 17.

Pollex is also the founder of SherryStrong.org, which aims to aid in the research for finding ovarian cancer treatment solutions. She also started a clinic called Sherry Strong Integrative Medicine Oncology Clinic at Novant Health in Charlotte, North Carolina.